MOUNT POCONO – Mount Airy Casino Resort announces two legendary female icons in music to headline their summer entertainment lineup.

Legendary R&B Group En Vogue perform live in concert Saturday, August 5, followed by Grammy award-winning recording artist Sheena Easton on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the casino and resort’s event center.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Tuesday, June 13, at 11:00 a.m. and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.com.

Formed in 1989, En Vogue burst onto the music scene with their debut album, “Born to Sing.” The first hit single, “Hold On,” reached No. 1 on the dance and R&B/Hip-Hop charts. Since then, the group has sold more than 20 million albums which include Top Ten singles “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Don’t Let Go,” and “Whatta Man.” Tickets for En Vogue start at $55.

Sheena Easton, whose career spans four decades, has sold over 20 million records worldwide. She received two Grammys and was the first and only artist to have Top-Five records on five major Billboard charts. Her hit single, “For Your Eyes Only,” was also nominated for an Academy Award for best original song. An accomplished TV and movie star, she also starred in Broadway theater hits, “Man of La Mancha” and “Grease.”

The celebrated singer/songwriter will perform her most memorable hit songs including “Morning Train,” “Strut,” “You’ve Got the Look,” and more. Tickets for Sheena Easton start at $35.

“Mount Airy Casino Resort is thrilled to welcome En Vogue and Sheena Easton to the Poconos,” said Ben Koff, Mount Airy Casino Resort General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. “We have an exceptional lineup in store throughout the summer and early fall.”

Mount Airy Casino Resort’s entertainment schedule includes a pair of world class comedians along with resort favorites, The Amish Outlaws, and British rocker John Waite. All Mount Airy performances and events are limited to audiences 21 and older.

