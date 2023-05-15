SAYLORSBURG — Steel Panther just announced their On The Prowl Tour stops at the Sherman SummerStage, on the lawn at the Blue Ridge Flea Market in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 15.

This both funny and fun band announces the next US leg of their On The Prowl tour starting in July, including a stop outdoors presented by The Sherman Theater at the Blue Ridge Flea Market in the Poconos. Steel Panther combines comedy with music in a delightfully rock n’ roll package.

History falls on two sides of one line. There was the age before Steel Panther—but let’s be honest, no one cares about any of that. And then, there was the age after Steel Panther, which is arguably all that matters. Since Steel Panther clawed their way out of the Sunset Strip and onto the global stage — rock ‘n’ roll has kicked ass once again!

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks. Throw one of their songs on the jukebox at local bar and you’re guaranteed to turn heads. although it may not be for the reasons you hoped.

Steel Panther released their sixth studio album “On The Prowl” worldwide on February 24. “On The Prowl” was produced by Steel Panther and brought the band their most-recent #1 Billboard comedy album. Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina.” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. The band has released the music videos from On The Prowl to date: the opener “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight),” the chart-topping German radio hit “1987” and most-recently their Shark Tank inspired, “Friends With Benefits.”

Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with four full-length albums touring across the world, platinum-level YouTube status, big name collaborations, and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, and FOX NFL Sunday.

Rolling Stone avowed, “There’s a reason Steel Panther have transcended their origins as a cover band playing the Sunset Strip,” while Metal Sucks declared, “Steel Panther’s concept is genius…their songwriting is…preposterously snappy – and relatable.”

Tickets for the Steel Panther show are $29.50, doors open at 7:00 p.m. at the show starts at 8:00 on July 15. Members at The Sherman Theater can get tickets now, and tickets go on sale with the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. For more information, visit shermantheater.com.

The Sherman Theater presents this event in the Poconos on their outdoor SummerStage. They are Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center. Located in downtown Stroudsburg, PA, the Sherman Theater has proudly served the Pocono region for more than 90 years.

***This is a special event and NOT part of the Community Concert Series at the Blue Ridge Flea Market in Saylorsburg.***