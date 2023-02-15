There are great music acts to see throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania the weekend of Feb 17 to 19. So, get out there to one of these venues and soak up false spring while you still can!
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
War Ballad and Jung Bergo
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:00 P.M.
***
The Woodlands
EZ Boys @ The Executive Lounge
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ NRG @ Club Evolution
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 9:00 P.M.
***
River Grille
DJ Hersh
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 PM
***
F.M. Kirby Center
Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John (SOLD OUT)
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 P.M.
***
Penn’s Peak
The Winery Dogs
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dokken & Lynch Mob
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 P.M.
***
River Street Jazz Café
Justin Mazer
FRI, FEBRUARY 18, 9:00 P.M.
***
The V Spot
Big King Moose
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Y2Kids
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 9:00 P.M.
***
Mohegan Sun Casino
Light Up the Moon @ Breakers
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 8:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ The Hive Taphouse
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee @ The Hive Taphouse
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 9:30 P.M.
***
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Creedence Revived
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
The ELO Tribute Show
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 7:00 P.M.
***
The Shawnee Inn
Andrew Tirado @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Moses @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 2:00 P.M.
–
Felony @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mike Lloret @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SUN, FEBRUARY 19, 2:00 P.M.
–
Heart of Stone @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SUN, FEBRUARY 19, 7:00 P.M.
***
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
Greg Kondrat Duo for Fireside Live Series
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 6:00 P.M.
***
The Keystone Stage
Blind Choice @ Landy’s Valentine’s Massacre
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Friend of the Gypsy
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Better Than Bad
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 P.M.
***
Sherman Theater
We’re From Antarctica @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Titans of Tribute @ Sherman Theater
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 6:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza
The DWest Duo
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 7:00 P.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Timmy Fitz & Mark Nourick
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 6:00 P.M.
***
Ale Mary’s
Teddy Young, Bob “Frog” Fenstermaker, Sharon Ambrozia @ Madame Jenny’s
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.
***
Drafts Bar & Grill
Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 9:00 P.M.
–
Shaker Jones
SUN, FEBRUARY 19, 3:00 P.M.
***
Poor Richards Pub
Bad Girlfriend
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 P.M.
***
AJ’s Bar-N-Grill
Jay Luke
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:30 P.M.
***
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar
Whiskey & Woods
SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 7:00 P.M.
***
Did we miss your live music show or event this week? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com to make sure The Weekender knows all about you, your band, and your schedule!