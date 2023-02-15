There are great music acts to see throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania the weekend of Feb 17 to 19. So, get out there to one of these venues and soak up false spring while you still can!

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

War Ballad and Jung Bergo

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:00 P.M.

***

The Woodlands

EZ Boys @ The Executive Lounge

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ NRG @ Club Evolution

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 9:00 P.M.

***

River Grille

DJ Hersh

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 PM

***

F.M. Kirby Center

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John (SOLD OUT)

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 P.M.

***

Penn’s Peak

The Winery Dogs

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dokken & Lynch Mob

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café

Justin Mazer

FRI, FEBRUARY 18, 9:00 P.M.

***

The V Spot

Big King Moose

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:00 P.M.

–

Y2Kids

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 9:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

Light Up the Moon @ Breakers

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 8:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ The Hive Taphouse

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ The Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 9:30 P.M.

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Creedence Revived

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

The ELO Tribute Show

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Shawnee Inn

Andrew Tirado @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Moses @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 2:00 P.M.

–

Felony @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mike Lloret @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SUN, FEBRUARY 19, 2:00 P.M.

–

Heart of Stone @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SUN, FEBRUARY 19, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Greg Kondrat Duo for Fireside Live Series

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 6:00 P.M.

***

The Keystone Stage

Blind Choice @ Landy’s Valentine’s Massacre

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Friend of the Gypsy

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Better Than Bad

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 P.M.

***

Sherman Theater

We’re From Antarctica @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Titans of Tribute @ Sherman Theater

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 6:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza

The DWest Duo

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 7:00 P.M.

***

Boulder View Tavern

Timmy Fitz & Mark Nourick

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 6:00 P.M.

***

Ale Mary’s

Teddy Young, Bob “Frog” Fenstermaker, Sharon Ambrozia @ Madame Jenny’s

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 7:00 P.M.

***

Drafts Bar & Grill

Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos

FRI, FEBRUARY 17, 9:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 9:00 P.M.

–

Shaker Jones

SUN, FEBRUARY 19, 3:00 P.M.

***

Poor Richards Pub

Bad Girlfriend

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:00 P.M.

***

AJ’s Bar-N-Grill

Jay Luke

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 8:30 P.M.

***

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar

Whiskey & Woods

SAT, FEBRUARY 18, 7:00 P.M.

***

Did we miss your live music show or event this week? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com to make sure The Weekender knows all about you, your band, and your schedule!