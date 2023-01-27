Scranton folk band American Buffalo Ghost has two new albums dropping today: ‘Black & Blue in Silver’ and ‘A Melancholy Jubilee.’

Scranton folk-rock band American Buffalo Ghost drops not one but TWO new EP albums today: ‘Black & Blue in Silver’ and ‘A Melancholy Jubilee.’

The first is music to rock out to. The second is a more mellow, acoustic offering.

Both new records were produced by Wind Mill Agency.

Frontman Sean Flynn has described American Buffalo Ghost as “a melting pot of blues, bluegrass, folk, country, and ragtime jazz,” making the rounds — and a big impression — on the Northeastern Pennsylvania music scene since 2018.

Both albums are available now on iTunes, Spotify, and other streaming services.

For those who want to hear the albums’ live premiere, American Buffalo Ghost will be performing at Groove Brewing 2.0 in Scranton on Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

In the meanwhile, we reviewed both ahead of today’s drop.

‘Black & Blue in Silver’

Reviewed by Gabrielle Lang

This is the kind of music you blast driving down Route 66, headbanging in a Mustang convertible.

“Black & Blue in Silver” is a live recording of the recent R&B duo, Steve Werner and Sean Flynn, with help from Matthew Zedolik. For local folk rock lovers, this album from these NEPA natives is a must-listen.

Each song is a melodic experience of folk, blues, country, rock, and Americana. In contrast with the other album release that is softer in sound, this record makes you want to rock out. “It’s a live album with my band we cut in the studio that sounds like a lost Black Keys album and is super loud,” said frontman Flynn.

My favorite track off this EP was the first song, “Another Man’s Fool.” What a way to kick off the record! I imagine this playing behind a post-apocalyptic video game’s introduction as the main character enters and a vehicle explodes in the background. It’s groovy, it’s rock n’ roll, and just takes you away with its funky rhythm and crooning vocals.

The album consists of old songs reimagined, alternate versions of songs from the other new release “A Melancholy Jubilee,” and some new songs written just for this record. “It’s heavy and the sound of a Fender Deluxe Reverb and Silvertone 1484 turned up very loud,” said Flynn.

For instance, “Gypsy” is a restored, “rocked-up” version of “Gypsy Woman” from the previous album, “Folk Songs and The Weird Americana.” American Buffalo Ghost takes the slow acoustic song and turns it into a bluesy adventure with electric guitar and drum beats.

This record will be full of surprises like this that will perk up the ears of listeners. “Katie Mae” kicks off with a nod to a riff that I can’t help but recognize … but you’ll have to listen to find out for yourself!

‘A Melancholy Jubilee’

Reviewed by John Nolan

The opening track of this album contains something different, a personal message from Flynn, otherwise known as American Buffalo Ghost. Flynn talks directly to the listener, giving you what he saw as his vision for the music.

A campfire crackles, and you’re transported to the wilderness as his voice begins.

“The record you are about to hear was recorded under a tree in Northeast Pennsylvania in the Autumn of 2022. It is encouraged to be learned and played around a campfire,” he says.

The album stays true to the band’s description with 11 songs telling tales of lost love, heartbreak, and wrong turns in life. But as the song “Change My Name” says there are little “pockets of sunshine” all around this album.

I found myself smiling and drumming along to a rhythmic blues guitar, even as the lyrics sang of heart break. It’s always nice when an album’s title just lays it all out there for you, and this album did just that. From start to finish “A Melancholy Jubilee” lives up to its name, giving you a reminder that sometimes you can find a reason to smile, even amid sadness.