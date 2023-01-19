WILKES-BARRE – Grammy Award-nominated rising country superstar Zach Bryan returns to the road in 2023 for the Burn Burn Burn North American Tour, his biggest tour yet.

The tour stops in Wilkes-Barre at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m.

Throughout the summer, he will headline some of the nation’s most popular arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast along with festival appearances. Last year, each date on his AMERICAN HEARTBREAK tour sold out in minutes.

Bryan’s chart-topping 2022 triple album, AMERICAN HEARTBREAK, has become a critical sensation that continues to garner global accolades and unstoppable momentum, appearing on numerous Year-End Best Of 2022 lists, and emerged as the “#1 Country Album on Spotify for 2022 and has spent the past 104 consecutive days on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits chart. To date, AMERICAN HEARTBREAK has accrued over 3 billion streams globally and has been RIAA certified Gold in the US and Canada along with Gold certified single “From Austin,” Platinum certified single “Heading South,” and now double-Platinum certified single “Something in the Orange,” which is currently on Billboard Top 10 Hot 100 chart.

This past December 18, Bryan and his band appeared on the smash television series Yellowstone (Season 5 Episode 7), performing “Motorcycle Drive-By” and “Summertime Blues,” from his SUMMERTIME BLUES EP, while “Quittin Time” also graced the soundtrack. “The Good I’ll Do” and “Tishomingo,” have been heard in previous episodes and immediately ascended to the top of the Shazam chart in various locations around the world.

Register for the chance to purchase Zach Bryan tickets via Fair AXS at www.axs.com/zachbryan. After the Fair AXS registration period concludes on January 29 at 10pm ET, AXS will work to ensure any suspicious, fraudulent, and/or duplicated registrations are removed. Fans who are randomly selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email, starting on February 13, with all pertinent information for them to complete their purchase, subject to availability. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and an invitation email for the chance to purchase tickets does not guarantee tickets will be available.

Tickets purchased through AXS cannot be transferred or resold for profit. If a fan can no longer attend a show, tickets can be sold on the Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace for face value to another fan.