Here’s all the eclectic live music you can catch throughout NEPA the weekend of January 20 to January 22.
The Woodlands
EZ Boys @ The Executive Lounge, playing streamside
FRI, JANUARY 20, 9 P.M.
Sweet Pepper and the Longhots @ The Executive Lounge, playing streamside
SAT, JANUARY 21, 9:30 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
The Disco Biscuits
FRI, JANUARY 20, 8:00 P.M.
SAT, JANUARY 21, 8:00 P.M.
The V Spot
Project 90’s
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 9:45 P.M.
Black Tie Stereo
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 9:00 P.M.
Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den
Nowhere Slow @ Winter Wine Under the Waves Event
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 7:00 – 10:00 P.M.
Mohegan Sun Casino
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 8:30 P.M.
Light Up the Moon @ The Hive Taphouse
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 9:30 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Popa Chubby (Blues Guitarist)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 8:00 P.M.
SuperUnknown – The Music of Chris Cornell
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 8:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
A Very Landy New Year w/ Gus The Savage, Rubix Pube, Thanatos, + More!
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 7:00 – 12:30 A.M.
The Shawnee Inn
aGirl & aGuy Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for their Rhythm & Brews Series
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22, 2:00 – 5:00 P.M.
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
A Joe & A Jane @ Fireside Live Series
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 6:00 – 9:00 P.M.