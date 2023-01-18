Sweet Pepper and the Longhots take over the Executive Lounge at The Woodlands on Jan 21.

Here’s all the eclectic live music you can catch throughout NEPA the weekend of January 20 to January 22.

The Woodlands

EZ Boys @ The Executive Lounge, playing streamside

FRI, JANUARY 20, 9 P.M.

Sweet Pepper and the Longhots @ The Executive Lounge, playing streamside

SAT, JANUARY 21, 9:30 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

The Disco Biscuits

FRI, JANUARY 20, 8:00 P.M.

SAT, JANUARY 21, 8:00 P.M.

The V Spot

Project 90’s

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 9:45 P.M.

Black Tie Stereo

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 9:00 P.M.

Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den

Nowhere Slow @ Winter Wine Under the Waves Event

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 7:00 – 10:00 P.M.

Mohegan Sun Casino

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 8:30 P.M.

Light Up the Moon @ The Hive Taphouse

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 9:30 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Popa Chubby (Blues Guitarist)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 8:00 P.M.

SuperUnknown – The Music of Chris Cornell

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 8:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

A Very Landy New Year w/ Gus The Savage, Rubix Pube, Thanatos, + More!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 7:00 – 12:30 A.M.

The Shawnee Inn

aGirl & aGuy Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for their Rhythm & Brews Series

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22, 2:00 – 5:00 P.M.

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

A Joe & A Jane @ Fireside Live Series

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 6:00 – 9:00 P.M.