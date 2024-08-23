WILKES-BARRE — Join Mohegan Pennsylvania for a thrilling night under the stars as a special Jaws movie night takes place at Embers Terrace on Friday, August 30, at 8:45 p.m.

Can you believe we’re coming up on 50 years for this landmark creature feature? Guests can experience a one-of-a-kind night at Embers Terrace with a special screening of the classic film! Sit back, relax and enjoy Jaws on a massive 16’ x 10’ screen on the terrace. Everyone, from movie buffs to fun seekers, is invited to this perfect summer event.

Come to the casino resort and hotel in Wilkes-Barre for the film and stay for the great company, amazing food and enticing giveaways.

Additionally, guests can indulge in fantastic drink specials including fierce Sharkbite cocktails and $5 Landshark Lagers.

Before the movie, guests are also invited to stop by early and enjoy a bite to eat at Embers Terrace while Ken Norton performs starting at 5:00 p.m. before the movie screening after sundown. Additionally, guests can enjoy dinner at The Hive Taphouse and get in on the Steven Spielberg Movie Trivia with DJ Tommy starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Movie Night: Jaws at Embers Terrace, visit the Mohegan Pennsylvania website.