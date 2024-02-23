It seems in these present times sports and sporting events are at an all-time popularity high. The NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, and even NHL rounds out the pack as rating darlings on network TV. I do think, no doubt, they owe part of this contribution to sports gambling that is a humongous money maker as of recent throughout the country, and even here in our home state of Pennsylvania.

When you reflect back on some of your favorite sports genre movies, what come to mind? “Hoosiers,” maybe? Well, what about “The Natural?” Or perhaps “Rudy?” There are so many enjoyable ones to mention, too many even. Rookie of the Year, Bill Durham, Dodgeball, and Trouble with the Curve, directed by Clint Eastwood and Starring Justin Timberlake. I have to tell you above all of these, my favorite sports genre film without a doubt is the classic “A League of Their Own.” I have watched that film at least a dozen times over the years, and that is low-balling it.

A newly released soccer film to join the pack now streaming is called “Next Goal Wins,” starring the always entertaining and beguiling Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs) as real-life coach and former player Thomas Rongen. This story profiles the infamous American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup qualifying history, losing to Australia in 31-0 in 2001. With the 2014 Cup approaching, the team (and country) enlist a recently separated and down on his luck coach to turn their fate around.

Next Goal Wins, which was actually filmed in Honolulu, Hawaii, is a gallant effort of heart and warmth, that in the end sadly misses the goal. The necessary components are intact, but at the end of the day this one falls short in terms of all the previously stated titles. The talented Elizabeth Moss had to have only taken this small run of the mill role as a favor to the director, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok. Next Goal Wins was only watchable because of its male lead, at best.

If they really wanted something slapstick to make the audiences belly laugh, they should have made a real-life documentary watching me play sports as a youth. Talk about a joke! The number of times I fumbled, missed a shot, or was face-first headplanted eating dirt, I would certainly be in the Guinness book of World Records. Thank god I found my niche with writing, that is all I have to say!

“Next Goal Wins,” starring Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5 1/2” paws out of 10.