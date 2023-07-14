In typical summer blockbuster fashion, action sci-fi thriller “65” promises to be big, it promises to be explosive…but does it promise to deliver the goods?

With every new month comes a slew of fresh movies released to watch across the smorgasbord of streaming platforms. God knows there are enough of the streaming platforms to choose from too. Whether it be Amazon Prime tv, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Netflix, etc. So in the event you just missed this latest Adam Driver vehicle on the big screen, it is now fresh on the small screen for the taking.

Perhaps you were wondering where the title “65” has come from like myself? Well in short, dinosaurs were living on planet Earth still until about 65 million years ago. The always reliable Adam Driver (Marriage Story) plays “Mills,” a relatively young astronaut who crash lands on an unknown planet only to realize he is not alone there. The pilot realizes he is surrounded by gigantic prehistoric dinosaurs that just happen to have a taste for human meat! Sounds a bit similar to the recent Jurassic Park, maybe?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but this spectacle lacked depth and character development was nonexistent. In its favor, do people really tune into any of this style of film for actual plot lines? “65” just felt flat, uninspired on every level, and just plain gobbledygook. Speaking of which, since I am on the topic, there was a sinkhole scene in particular where Mills is slowly disappearing under a muddy dune like quicksand. It made me reminiscent of a similar scene in the 1984 film The Neverending Story, where I believe it was a horse that sunk in this fashion, and even to this day when I think of the agony of the young boy who was the horse’s companion, it still tugs at my youth heartstrings. That scene alone destroyed my sensitive self for like a month straight.

Similar to the new “Flash” and latest “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” most of this summer’s big films are falling short to mixed reviews and disappointing fanfare. It took me two sittings to make it through this one, as I conked out with a little snooze in the middle. I recommend maybe skipping this one altogether and just cash in for the nap instead. And if and when you do, I bid you sweet dreams!

“65,” starring: Adam Driver

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “3” paws out of 10.