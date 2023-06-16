Not your typical summer blockbuster by any means to be competing against the big boys, which is why a tiny little mermaid named Ariel should be welcomed standing alone on her own two, well scratch that, fin.

Ok, before I officially begin this week’s review, has anyone else out there looked at Halle Bailey’s name who plays the lead “Ariel” in this live action Disney update and at a quick glance confused it wondering if she has any connection to Oscar-winner Halle Berry?I can’t be the only one who pieces these two women together, like come on…Ok rant over!

Coming under fire in recent years for being “too woke,” the giant company Disney went out on a limb here by casting Ariel as a Black mermaid. When the news officially broke, many debates surfaced online and criticism about black mermaids, all the while forgetting the myth that mermaids are not in fact real. Debunking the argument that mermaids can actually come in all shapes, sizes, and well, color. So, after all the hate, if you are a traditionalist you will not love this live action update as much as some. So maybe just stick to rewatching the animated classic again if you are feeling like diving in under the sea this summer!

In terms of plot line, this one is all too familiar. A defiant teenage mermaid dreams of life beyond the sea, all while making a compromising deal with the evil sea witch Ursula, played deliciously by comic queen Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) in order to get closer to her human crush Prince Eric. Oh, compromise is a fishy word for sure, no pun intended. I make a deal with the devil quite often for the greater good, but here I sit still waiting for my ship to come ashore.

Halle Bailey plays Ariel splendidly in my book and looks stunning while doing so I might add, hell I climb out of the ocean when on vacation and can easily get confused for a wet rat. The actress is getting mixed reviews for her performance, one saying “she can’t act herself out of a paper bag.” Let’s be real though, she is a woman, and she is also a minority, so she is going to be judged and pulled apart twice as much as the next guy. I say that full disclosure viewing it as a man, but not a guy who has ever, or would ever be welcomed into the “good old boys club” that still exists in today’s society. I’m simply not cookie cutter enough, so, I see it for what it is, and I have no fear of calling it out.

Does this new remake have as much luster as the original animated favorite? I will say it does come close but falls slightly short. Man, did the powers that be ever give it some worthy effort though. The Little Mermaid 2023 was whimsical, bright, endearing, and engaging. “Scuttle” the bird was the scene stealer and was belly laugh funny, as was “Sebastian.” My only regret was that we didn’t get to see more prominence with “Flounder” or Prince Eric’s pooch, as they both always warmed the heart.

In the words of King Triton (Javier Bardem), “You shouldn’t have to give up your voice to be heard.” Amen to that brother!

“The Little Mermaid,” starring: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.