Zombies walk the streets of Nanticoke as production studio films new horror movie in Luzerne County.

NANTICOKE — It’s apparently a big week for horror movies here in NEPA. Main Street in Nanticoke was closed Wednesday night for the filming of an action scene.

If you notice the walking dead taking over the streets, do not be alarmed. A production team is shooting a zombie flick right here in the city of Nanticoke.

And, they didn’t just pick the Luzerne County town out of the blue. The film is called “Nanticoke,” and it is clear that the setting also plays major role in the plot! It’ll be exciting to see not only a local town on the big screen, but a story that revolves around it as well.

This scary sci-fi movie comes from the studio of Same World Productions and is produced by Michael B. Judkins. Writers behind the horror are John Smith, Alexa Krupilis, Karen Metta, and Rick Berry.

The film’s protagonist, up-and-coming baseball star Brad Chase suffers a career-ending injury and must return home to Nanticoke. However, his homecoming suddenly puts him in the middle of a military experiment gone wrong! In order to save the town, Brad must unlock the deep, dark secrets of his hometown — and survive!

Over the past months, Same World Productions been casting and training locals to play zombies in the upcoming film. Now, they’re shooting across the city through June 23 and bringing attention to the local arts.

It seems like a happy coincidence that this horror shoot arrived the same week as NEPA Horror Fest, set for this Saturday, June 17, at the Circle Drive-In. This June, Northeastern Pennsylvania is alive with…blood-curdling screams?