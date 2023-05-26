“Gone in The Night,” heck it sounds like they named this feature film after me. I’m gone the second my head hits the pillow. I could sleep on a bed of rocks, and sleep like a baby just fine. But then again, I have been told I am too far gone, for far too long, but that’s a whole different story completely!

This indie, now streaming in the comfort of your home, is set in the remote California Redwoods, starring the always delightful movie veteran Winona Ryder (Netflix’s Stranger Things). Playing “Kath,” a near middle-aged woman and her casual boyfriend of one year named Max escape their everyday confines to spice things up for an abrupt weekend getaway at a rental cabin hours away. To the couple’s chagrin, upon arrival they realize the rental is double booked and already occupied by a much younger goth couple. After some convincing, the two parties decide to share the space for one mysterious evening.

Now be forewarned my friends, no plot spoilers from me, but everything is not as it seems. But then again, what is in this damn world of ours? Gone in The Night descends into an inspector gadget scenario, when Kath’s boyfriend turns up missing the following morning. It becomes the lonely woman’s life mission to get to the bottom of this debacle. The always likable, rugged Dermot Mulroney then enters as the owner of the cabin who decides to assist his customer with her dangerous plan.

Gone in The Night garners its strength from its leads no doubt, as it starts to splinter in the end sadly. Stronger in parts than as a whole, I still enjoyed diving into this one headfirst. Besides, this is Winona Ryder we are talking about, even when she is bad, somehow, she is oh so good. After her infamous shoplifting spree, she is back on the A-list with upcoming projects in Disney’s big budget “Haunted Mansion” film, and the wildly anticipated Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice 2,” which just began production last week. You could do far, far worse than this one, that promise I make to you.

“Gone in The Night,” starring: Winona Ryder, Dermot Mulroney

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6 1/2” paws out of 10.