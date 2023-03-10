Little known Apple TV+ film “Causeway” was given a large boost of deserved attention in recent weeks with its sole Oscar nomination for its Supporting Actor, Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train) playing car repair man and loner “James.”

Its lead Jennifer Lawrence (American Hustle) plays “Lynsey,” a United States soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while serving a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Lynsey then returns home emotionally scarred to her disjointed family in New Orleans and struggles to fit back in and adjust to civilian life.

This arthouse flick certainly saw its share of production troubles. The shooting began all the way back in the summer of 2019 in Louisiana. That was abruptly halted by Hurricane Barry. Production then kicked back up in March of 2020, but was then delayed once again by the worldwide pandemic. Finally, the project completed filming in the summer of 2021. Thankfully the only hurricanes I have ever had to live through in the Keystone state are all my exes. And boy, were those relationships one natural disaster after another! Let me just remind you all, s*** doesn’t end because it smells sweet.

I could usually take or leave Jennifer Lawrence as a whole to be completely transparent (I mean come on, Silver Linings Playbook Best Actress winner, how about NO!), but I will take her in this one.

The sweet spot of the entire film though is without a doubt James, played by Brian Tyree Henry. He elevates this entire project. Really one of the more enjoyable character actors of this year.

There was a certain grittiness to Causeway, that made it feel most authentic and attainable to the average everyday Joe. A film like this all too easily gets swept under the rug and quickly forgotten. Do yourself a small favor this Oscar weekend before you get that broom out, watch this enjoyable indie drama by streaming on your flat screen, laptop, phone, or wherever one chooses to watch their movies. It just happens to be one of 22’s hidden gems!

“Causeway,” starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7 1/2” paws out of 10.