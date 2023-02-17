Review: Does “Tár” measure up to its award nominations?

Award season is now crisply upon us, and the biggest of them all, the prestigious Oscars, is less than 1 month away! One of the most exciting categories is always the Best Actress, for which Cate Blanchett was nominated for her 2022 lead role in the drama, “Tár”.

Now when I stop and ponder on some of the greatest performances by a female of the last 20 something years, who comes to mind one may ask? Hilary Swank in Boys Don’t Cry (2001), Charlize Theron in Monster (2005), Hilary Swank again in Million Dollar Baby (2006), Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (2018), and Olivia Colman in The Favorite (2019). Sadly, a current nominee for “Tár”, Cate Blanchett does not resound in the same memory as the previously stated…

Don’t get me wrong, I am a sucker for some Cate Blanchett. She was wonderful in her previous win for Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine. Call me crazy, but I just don’t see the same magic here playing Lydia Tár. I think in part it is because the film Tar as an entire body of work doesn’t carry much mass appeal. That may be why it tanked at the Global Box Office too. Following an empowered female orchestra conductor, hiding a few dark secrets up her sleeve sounds like a dream plot line to me, but this one just isn’t juicy enough! When I bite into a peach, I expect it to drip juice all over my lips. Not be left high and dry!

I love a strong woman, or even a powerful man for that matter, with some dirty little secrets tucked up their sleeves, but director Todd Fields’ “Tár” was one of those movies where you just keep waiting for that big emotional scene that pulls you in close, and I just didn’t get grabbed in the right places with this one. The director who previously gave us “In The Bedroom” and “Little Children,” delivered his weakest film to date. I wanted to love it, but it will just fade in memory sadly.

In the end, “Tár” is highfalutin and a critic’s piece that is to be enjoyed by high society only as they daintily sip their cocktails with their pinky finger pointed straight out and their noses up in the air. I used to think I wanted to be among that crowd, but now, no thanks. I would rather stay home with my cats quite frankly in my comfy cozy sweats with a chilled IPA in hand.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score for “Tár”: “5” paws out of 10

