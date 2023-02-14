Cupid’s Arrow will soon be in flight in the coming days with Valentine’s Day just around the bend. Lovers everywhere will stargaze in each others’ eyes and canoodle into the night! So, whether you are partnered or single this year, in this moment, I ask you, the reader: What is the secret to love?

That elusive age-old question has been mystifying folks far and wide for generations. Sure, we can google the definition of love, but I am searching for a deeper context here.

I recently surveyed three different generations of surrounding area folks in an attempt to try and get to the bottom of this conundrum. My first test pilot during this research was “Gina,” aged 35 and working in healthcare, married freshly for only two years with no children under her belt yet. Sadly, Gina just consulted a divorce lawyer in private, as she is exploring her options to leave her union as her husband has become an alcoholic.

Not sure where his overindulgent drinking is stemming from, Gina is now struggling with “To death do us part” as she says she is “far too young to be dealing with so much disappointment.” Grappling with the notion of what love really means to her, these days Gina is more sure of what love is not. “Love is not having to be responsible that your other half wakes up each day to go to work,” like a child. Gina is feeling more optimistic about the unknown future alone than she is about staying put and seeing this love through.

Moving on generations, I coincidentally bumped into a casual lady friend a few weeks back who we will name “Carol” for all intents and purposes. Carol of Clarks Summit, now aged 50, broke down in my arms in the middle of a department store, spilling the beans that her husband of 13 years up and left her and their teenage son one day out of the blue. Her husband, now 52, had been secretly having an online affair with a man he met on Facebook from the Midwest for the last six months.

Six months prior on his first trip out to Milwaukee, he first told Carol he was reconnecting with a childhood friend. Unbeknownst to her, he spent part of their savings enjoying bachelorhood again and testing new waters. He later relocated and is now living with his new lover in an unknown hotel and ghosted Carol, leaving no forwarding address so he cannot be served with child support papers. Carol says she is “deeply hurt and confused” by the turn of events. She claims her husband has pulled a complete 180 and doesn’t “seem to be the same person she met 23 years earlier.” She states he reads all of her messages but claims she only heard from him once since his departure. He wrote to her asking if she “will continue to pay the registration on the car he is currently driving.” Even after being hung out to dry like a wet t-shirt, Carol states just as Tammy Wynette’s song jingles she would still today “Stand By Her Man.” Oh, Judge Judy would have a field day with this one! Either way, it is clear that Carol has not yet found out what the secret to love is.

No, this isn’t the Lifetime Network, but everyone seems to be a sucker for a happy ending. For Jim and Donna Kistler, of Sugar Run, the couple now in their late 70’s are textbook evidence that true love is not just found in the movies. Now happily married for 53 years, the couple first met back in Dickinson College in Carlisle and traveled the world with the Peace Corps in the early days. Today the long-standing couple just retired from running their camp together in Milford called Camp Netimus for Girls. Although nothing is perfect, when asked what the secret recipe to their long-lasting love story is, Jim states only one word: “Compromise” is the key.

I ask you, the reader, as you read between the lines here, have you been blessed enough to find your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow? And if so, what is your hidden secret to love and eternal happiness?

Call me crazy if you like, but it seems to me, it may not actually be a secret after all. Or is it? One thing is for certain, all of this lovey-dovey talk now has me feeling a bit topsy-turvy! For heaven’s sake, it has got to be five o’clock somewhere! Please, will someone pour me an extra tall, spicy bloody Mary?!