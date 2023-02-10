Scottish actor Gerard Butler (“P.S. I Love You”) returns, dashing and tough as ever, as overworked pilot Brodie Torrance who hopes to get through one last commercial flight so that he can visit his daughter and get some much needed rest and relaxation. Boy, do I know how this man feels.

Not everything goes as planned though. This plane is struck by lightning during a terrible storm, sending it to the ground. So make sure you hold on tight to your toupee and make sure you are strapped in! Grab your barf bags as this cinematic forecast is calling for some turbulence.

The plane crash is just the beginning, folks. After crash landing on a barely developed island overrun by outlaws, Captain Brodie and his passengers must fight tooth and nail if they want to live to see another day. Captain Brodie Torrance is no Captain Phillips, I got to tell ya! This dude is rough and tough and will stop at nothing to get the job done.

January and February are historically slow months for cinemas and a time when backlogged sleepy movie releases are put out by the studios. Plane is a jolt of fresh air during this blah, bitter cold winter spell. You don’t need to wear your thinking cap for this one, it is a simple adrenaline-pumped shoot em up that thrills. I enjoyed this one far more than I expected too, and it kept me awake! That can be quite a feat I must admit; this boy can fall asleep on a bag of rocks.

Also costarring Mike Colter (Fatale), as prisoner Louis Gaspare being transported by the FBI — this dude is jacked! Thank god I am not standing next to this man, I would be confused for Popeye’s love interest Olive Oyl. Except she is a woman, go figure.

Whether you catch this “Plane” before it takes off out of cinemas or streaming at home next to your hubby, I promise you could do far worse to entertain yourselves.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score of “Plane”: “6 1/2” paws out of 10.