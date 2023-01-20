M3gan, a PG-13 science-fiction thriller about a robotic doll, is currently playing in theaters.

When I think back to a simpler time when I was just a young boy, I like to reflect sometimes on what I thought 2023 would have looked like to me then, versus how is actually appears today in all its supposed futuristic glory. As a child I was a big Jetsons fan, so I really expected the future to resemble something to the likes of that I suppose. Flying cars, humans living in space, you get the picture. In reality we still are not anywhere close to being in a George Jetson world. Hell, the self-driving cars are still struggling to be a thing due to safety concerns. I may be opening up a can of worms here, but as many advancements as there have been made in the medical community, my younger more naïve self quite simply expected more decades later. I was hoping for a cure for cancer at this stage at the very least, HIV perhaps. Now as I write this, my mind is querying about where we will be as a world in another 30 years from now.

M3gan is the latest horror thriller starring Allison Williams (Get Out), playing Aunt Gemma, acquiring custody of her only niece, while working for a futuristic toy company. Seeing that her niece is lonely living in her new abode, Gemma decides to press forward rolling out her latest prototype called M3gan, a very lifelike looking artificial intelligence that grows more intelligent the longer you own her. Kind of like the Alexa speakers in my home, which I love by the way. Very handy little buggers. Still waiting for them to make one that can give big daddy a deep tissue massage though. My poor, tired muscles are sore. Hope you are listening Amazon!!!

Already approaching the $100 million mark in just over 2 weeks on a $12 million budget, M3gan is yet another bonafide horror hit we have on our hands. But is it worth all the hype?

If you are a giggly teenage girl in high school looking for a PG-13 jumper, then quite possibly. Now if you are a tasteful film savant such as I looking to get the goods delivered, then this innovative attempt may just fall short of what you were hoping. Full of genre cliches and a soulless cast that feels empty, ultimately bringing us nothing fresh or new to catch the eye. We have been here before, 15 times before in fact, nothing original or close to it. The pesky neighbors dog, the evil childhood bully who gets what is coming to him. Blah Blah Blah. I will say in the filmmakers’ defense they obviously tried here. But in the end they failed. If you’re looking for something easy, fun and frisky (for a second I thought I was describing myself not a movie), watch “Sick” which just premiered on Peacock by original Scream writer Kevin Williamson. It wasn’t half bad.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “4 1/2” paws out of 10.