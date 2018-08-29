Karissa Worobey

Age: 25

Hometown: Scranton

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? The change of the seasons; fall being my favorite, the colors of the trees in the fall are endless.

What three things can you not live without? My son, my camera, and the gym.

What’s your favorite fall activity? The Pumpkin Patch

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? My son without a doubt; he’s my pride and joy. He’s given me so many reasons to live life to nothing but the fullest and is my motivation to everything I involve myself in. He’s taught me what it’s like to be selfless and what it really takes to be a strong independent woman. Love you Triton.