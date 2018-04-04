 Added on April 4, 2018  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Model of the Week: Emily Spencer

Print This Page
Emily Spencer
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Emily Spencer
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Emily Spencer
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Emily Spencer
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Emily Spencer
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Emily Spencer
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Emily Spencer
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Recommended

    Name: Emily Spencer

    Age: 18

    Location: Nanticoke

    Who do you admire? Kate Hudson

    What is your life motto? You can never be over-dressed or over-educated.

    What three things can you not live without? My family/friends, my dogs and coffee

    What are you most grateful for? All of the people in my life

    What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? The pizza

    Emily Spencer
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_em-3.jpgEmily Spencer Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Emily Spencer
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Em1.jpgEmily Spencer Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Emily Spencer
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_em6.jpgEmily Spencer Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Emily Spencer
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_emil-1.jpgEmily Spencer Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Emily Spencer
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_emili-3.jpgEmily Spencer Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Emily Spencer
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_emili-4.jpgEmily Spencer Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Emily Spencer
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_em7.jpgEmily Spencer Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus