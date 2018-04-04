Model of the Week: Emily Spencer
Name: Emily Spencer
Age: 18
Location: Nanticoke
Who do you admire? Kate Hudson
What is your life motto? You can never be over-dressed or over-educated.
What three things can you not live without? My family/friends, my dogs and coffee
What are you most grateful for? All of the people in my life
What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? The pizza
Emily Spencer
Emily Spencer
Emily Spencer
Emily Spencer
Emily Spencer
Emily Spencer
Emily Spencer
comments powered by Disqus