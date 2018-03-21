Model of the Week: Bridget Galle

Name: Bridget Galle

Age: 22

Location: Mountain Top

Who do you admire? Serena Williams and her passion for tennis

What was your favorite concert? Breaking Benjamin/Disturbed

What is your life motto? Go for it. No matter how it ends, it was an experience.

Name three things you can’t live without. Coffee, dogs, music

What is your biggest pet peeve? Bad grammar

How would your friends best describe you? Funny, outgoing, caring, adventurous

