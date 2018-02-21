Model of the Week: Elizabeth Sompel
Name: Elizabeth Sompel
Age: 22
Location: Scranton
What is your favorite Weekender feature? Quick Chord
Who do you admire? My grandmother Ann Marie Juice
What would your last meal be? Maroni’s Pizza
What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? My photography
What was your favorite concert? The Holiday Show with Tigers Jaw, The Menzingers and Captain, We’re Sinking
What is your life motto? Smile, eventually everything will get better.
What three things can you not live without? My friends, my family and my boyfriend
What do you do for fun? I walk around downtown; I take pictures or I just hangout at a friends house.
If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Stop trying to make everyone like you and be yourself. Don’t change who you are to please someone.
What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? Honestly everything, I love Scranton.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Having my degree, in my own place, hopefully engaged to my boyfriend and raising two adorable puppies.
How would your friends best describe you? Emotional, creative, outgoing and caring
What motivates you to succeed? Making my mom, boyfriend and grandfather proud of me
What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? I’m honestly pretty boring; I don’t do anything crazy.
What are you most grateful for? Everyone that I have in my life, my friends, my family, my boyfriend and my pets.
What is an ideal weekend for you? Going out to local bars with my boyfriend, meeting up with friends, then me and my boyfriend watching “Star Wars.”
How would you describe yourself in three words or less? Creative, sensitive and big-hearted
What do most people not know about you? I love Pokémon and “Star Wars”
What would constitute a “perfect” day for you? Any day that I get to spend with my best friends, my best friend’s 4-year-old daughter and my boyfriend
What are your top five personal values? Compassion, religion, creativity, love and loyalty
What’s your philosophy in life? Stay positive
What was the best phase in your life? I think right now. I’m in a good place surrounded by amazing people.
