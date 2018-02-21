Model of the Week: Elizabeth Sompel

Name: Elizabeth Sompel

Age: 22

Location: Scranton

What is your favorite Weekender feature? Quick Chord

Who do you admire? My grandmother Ann Marie Juice

What would your last meal be? Maroni’s Pizza

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? My photography

What was your favorite concert? The Holiday Show with Tigers Jaw, The Menzingers and Captain, We’re Sinking

What is your life motto? Smile, eventually everything will get better.

What three things can you not live without? My friends, my family and my boyfriend

What do you do for fun? I walk around downtown; I take pictures or I just hangout at a friends house.

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Stop trying to make everyone like you and be yourself. Don’t change who you are to please someone.

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? Honestly everything, I love Scranton.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Having my degree, in my own place, hopefully engaged to my boyfriend and raising two adorable puppies.

How would your friends best describe you? Emotional, creative, outgoing and caring

What motivates you to succeed? Making my mom, boyfriend and grandfather proud of me

What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? I’m honestly pretty boring; I don’t do anything crazy.

What are you most grateful for? Everyone that I have in my life, my friends, my family, my boyfriend and my pets.

What is an ideal weekend for you? Going out to local bars with my boyfriend, meeting up with friends, then me and my boyfriend watching “Star Wars.”

How would you describe yourself in three words or less? Creative, sensitive and big-hearted

What do most people not know about you? I love Pokémon and “Star Wars”

What would constitute a “perfect” day for you? Any day that I get to spend with my best friends, my best friend’s 4-year-old daughter and my boyfriend

What are your top five personal values? Compassion, religion, creativity, love and loyalty

What’s your philosophy in life? Stay positive

What was the best phase in your life? I think right now. I’m in a good place surrounded by amazing people.

Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz-1.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz-2.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz-3.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz-4.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz-5.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz-6.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz-7.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz-9.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz-10.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz11.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz12.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Elizabeth Sompel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_liz14.jpg Elizabeth Sompel Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender