Model of the Week: Amanda Varaksa
Name: Amanda Varaksa
Age: 19
Location: Throop
Who do you admire? My mother
What do you do for fun? Practice softball or hangout with my friends
What are you most grateful for? Family and friends that care about me
What is your favorite quote? “Through every dark night, there is a brighter day.”
What’s the one thing people always misunderstand about you? People think because I don’t talk a lot that I’m conceited, but I’m actually just shy. They don’t understand that I actually have a really big heart.
