Name: Adam Cottle

Age: 31

Location: Wilkes Barre

What would your theme song be ? Kid Cudi “Pursuit of Happiness”

What are you most passionate about ? Decriminalizing marijuana and criminal justice reform.

Describe yourself in five words or less? Sexy and I know it.

What’s your favorite thing about NEPA? It’s home.

