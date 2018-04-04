 Added on April 4, 2018  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

Man of the Week: Eric Levandowski

Print This Page
Eric Levandowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Eric Levandowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Eric Levandowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Eric Levandowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Eric Levandowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Eric Levandowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Eric Levandowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Eric Levandowski
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Recommended

    Name: Eric Levandowski

    Age: 20

    Location: Nanticoke

    Who do you admire? My family by far

    What would your last meal be? A large extra cheese pizza from Nardozzos

    What was your favorite concert? Blink 182, A Day to Remember and All Time Low

    Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Chemistry teacher, teaching the young minds of NEPA

    How would your friends best describe you? Dumb and nonsensical

    What motivates you to succeed? My family, my girlfriend and my friends

    What are you most grateful for? The people in my life

    What is an ideal weekend for you? Relaxing, taking a long drive and eating until I can’t breathe

    What do most people not know about you? I’m very poetic

    What are your top five personal values? Loyalty, honesty, respect, love and courage

    Eric Levandowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Eric-1.jpgEric Levandowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Eric Levandowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_eric-2.jpgEric Levandowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Eric Levandowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_eric-3.jpgEric Levandowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Eric Levandowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_eric-5.jpgEric Levandowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Eric Levandowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_eric-6.jpgEric Levandowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Eric Levandowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_eric-8.jpgEric Levandowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Eric Levandowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_eric-9.jpgEric Levandowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Eric Levandowski
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_eric-4.jpgEric Levandowski Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus