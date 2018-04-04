Man of the Week: Eric Levandowski

Name: Eric Levandowski

Age: 20

Location: Nanticoke

Who do you admire? My family by far

What would your last meal be? A large extra cheese pizza from Nardozzos

What was your favorite concert? Blink 182, A Day to Remember and All Time Low

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Chemistry teacher, teaching the young minds of NEPA

How would your friends best describe you? Dumb and nonsensical

What motivates you to succeed? My family, my girlfriend and my friends

What are you most grateful for? The people in my life

What is an ideal weekend for you? Relaxing, taking a long drive and eating until I can’t breathe

What do most people not know about you? I’m very poetic

What are your top five personal values? Loyalty, honesty, respect, love and courage

