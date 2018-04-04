Man of the Week: Eric Levandowski
Name: Eric Levandowski
Age: 20
Location: Nanticoke
Who do you admire? My family by far
What would your last meal be? A large extra cheese pizza from Nardozzos
What was your favorite concert? Blink 182, A Day to Remember and All Time Low
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Chemistry teacher, teaching the young minds of NEPA
How would your friends best describe you? Dumb and nonsensical
What motivates you to succeed? My family, my girlfriend and my friends
What are you most grateful for? The people in my life
What is an ideal weekend for you? Relaxing, taking a long drive and eating until I can’t breathe
What do most people not know about you? I’m very poetic
What are your top five personal values? Loyalty, honesty, respect, love and courage
Eric Levandowski
Eric Levandowski
Eric Levandowski
Eric Levandowski
Eric Levandowski
Eric Levandowski
Eric Levandowski
Eric Levandowski
comments powered by Disqus