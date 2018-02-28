Man of the Week: Nathan Sledziewki

Name: Nathan Sledziewki

Age: 18

Location: Mountain Top

What is your favorite Weekender feature ? Model of the Week

Who do you admire? Justin Terior

What would your last meal be? Filet mignon

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? Getting a job at Orloski’s car wash

What was your favorite concert? Luke Bryan

What is your life motto? Just go with it

What three things can you not live without? Family, friends and my job

What would your theme song be? “Workin’ at the car wash”

What do you do for fun? Work at Orloski’s

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Fulfilling my dream of becoming a physical therapist

How would your friends best describe you? As a funny guy

What motivates you to succeed? Money

What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Drive without a seat belt

What are you most grateful for? Having my job

What is an ideal weekend for you? Working not just one day, but two

Describe yourself in four words? Fun, funny and a hard worker

Nathan Sledziewki https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-1.jpg Nathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Nathan Sledziewki https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-2.jpg Nathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Nathan Sledziewki https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-3.jpg Nathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Nathan Sledziewki https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-5.jpg Nathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Nathan Sledziewki https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-4.jpg Nathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender