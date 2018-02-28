Man of the Week: Nathan Sledziewki
Name: Nathan Sledziewki
Age: 18
Location: Mountain Top
What is your favorite Weekender feature ? Model of the Week
Who do you admire? Justin Terior
What would your last meal be? Filet mignon
What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? Getting a job at Orloski’s car wash
What was your favorite concert? Luke Bryan
What is your life motto? Just go with it
What three things can you not live without? Family, friends and my job
What would your theme song be? “Workin’ at the car wash”
What do you do for fun? Work at Orloski’s
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Fulfilling my dream of becoming a physical therapist
How would your friends best describe you? As a funny guy
What motivates you to succeed? Money
What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Drive without a seat belt
What are you most grateful for? Having my job
What is an ideal weekend for you? Working not just one day, but two
Describe yourself in four words? Fun, funny and a hard worker
