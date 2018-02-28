 Added on February 28, 2018  

Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

Man of the Week: Nathan Sledziewki

Print This Page
Nathan Sledziewki
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Nathan Sledziewki
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Nathan Sledziewki
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Nathan Sledziewki
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender
Nathan Sledziewki
Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

Recommended

    Name: Nathan Sledziewki

    Age: 18

    Location: Mountain Top

    What is your favorite Weekender feature ? Model of the Week

    Who do you admire? Justin Terior

    What would your last meal be? Filet mignon

    What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? Getting a job at Orloski’s car wash

    What was your favorite concert? Luke Bryan

    What is your life motto? Just go with it

    What three things can you not live without? Family, friends and my job

    What would your theme song be? “Workin’ at the car wash”

    What do you do for fun? Work at Orloski’s

    Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Fulfilling my dream of becoming a physical therapist

    How would your friends best describe you? As a funny guy

    What motivates you to succeed? Money

    What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Drive without a seat belt

    What are you most grateful for? Having my job

    What is an ideal weekend for you? Working not just one day, but two

    Describe yourself in four words? Fun, funny and a hard worker

    Nathan Sledziewki
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-1.jpgNathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Nathan Sledziewki
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-2.jpgNathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Nathan Sledziewki
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-3.jpgNathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Nathan Sledziewki
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-5.jpgNathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Nathan Sledziewki
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_nathan-4.jpgNathan Sledziewki Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender

    Photos by Amanda Hrycyna | For Weekender

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus