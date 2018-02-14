Man of the Week: Jason Edwards

Name: Jason Edwards aka DJayedwards

Age: 27

Location: Wilkes-Barre

What is your favorite Weekender feature ? Readers choice and Model of the Week

Who do you admire? My girlfriend Brandi

What would your last meal be? Vesuvios pizza

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? Having my son and DJaying

What was your favorite concert? Iron Maiden

What is your life motto? To be successful, whatever it takes

What three things can you not live without? My family, DJaying and food

What do you do for fun? DJ and hangout with my son

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Don’t take life for granted.

What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? The nightlife

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Being a successful DJ touring the world

How would your friends best describe you? Fun, outgoing and loud

What motivates you to succeed? Positive vibes

What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Rap battles in the sixth grade

What are you most grateful for? My girlfriend and my son

What is an ideal weekend for you ? Having a big turnout while I DJ at Vesuvios in Wilkes-Barre

How would you describe yourself in three words or less? Awesome, energetic and successful

What do most people not know about you? I know how to play piano.

What is your favorite winter activity? Snowboarding

Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Jason-1.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-2.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Jason-3.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Jason-4.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-5.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-6.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-7.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-8.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-9.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-10.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-12.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-121.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender Jason Edwards https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_jason-11.jpg Jason Edwards Amanda Hrycyna | Weekender