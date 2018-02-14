Man of the Week: Jason Edwards
Name: Jason Edwards aka DJayedwards
Age: 27
Location: Wilkes-Barre
What is your favorite Weekender feature ? Readers choice and Model of the Week
Who do you admire? My girlfriend Brandi
What would your last meal be? Vesuvios pizza
What accomplishment to date are you most proud of? Having my son and DJaying
What was your favorite concert? Iron Maiden
What is your life motto? To be successful, whatever it takes
What three things can you not live without? My family, DJaying and food
What do you do for fun? DJ and hangout with my son
If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be? Don’t take life for granted.
What is your favorite thing about living in NEPA? The nightlife
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Being a successful DJ touring the world
How would your friends best describe you? Fun, outgoing and loud
What motivates you to succeed? Positive vibes
What’s the craziest thing you have ever done? Rap battles in the sixth grade
What are you most grateful for? My girlfriend and my son
What is an ideal weekend for you ? Having a big turnout while I DJ at Vesuvios in Wilkes-Barre
How would you describe yourself in three words or less? Awesome, energetic and successful
What do most people not know about you? I know how to play piano.
What is your favorite winter activity? Snowboarding
