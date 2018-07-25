 Added on July 25, 2018

Outdoors Listings: July 25 through 31

A difficult, 10-mile hike through World’s End State Park in Sullivan County will take place Aug. 5.
THIS WEEK: July 25 through 31

FUTURE

Worlds End State Park in Sullivan County. Difficult 10-mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 5 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader John McFadden 570-267-8143. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Skyline and Sand Springs areas at Hickory Run State Park. Difficult 8.5-mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 12 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Nicole Gfeller, 610-547-5434. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Bulldozer Trail at Ricketts Glen State Park. Difficult 8-mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 19 and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Hike includes steep inclines. Leader John McFadden 570-267-8143. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Cherry Run Trail at Ricketts Glen State Park. Moderate 12.5-mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 26 and leave at 9 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Monument Trail at High Point State Park, N.J. Moderate/difficult 7.5-mile hike. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 16 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Salt Springs State Park in Susquehanna County. Moderate 6-mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 23 and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Bob Boettger, 570-346-8010. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

Falls Trail At Ricketts Glen State Park, difficult 7-mile hike. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 30 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leader Rita Skechus, 570-457-0527. Sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club.

