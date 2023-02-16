The 30th Anniversary of Winterfest kicks off in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE — Winterfest takes place Feb 17 through Feb 19 in downtown Jim Thorpe for the town’s 30th year celebration. Attendees can enjoy ice sculptures and wintry activities throughout the scenic town.

The festival will feature ice carvings and ice bars, live entertainment, train rides, horse drawn carriage rides, food and drink specials, and the famous annual Mug Walk. The theme for the 30th anniversary is Fire & Ice.

The weekend kicks off Friday, Feb 17 with the “Love & Light” luminary walk starting at 6:00 p.m. Broadway and Race Street will be all aglow with candles and luminaries made by local artists and businesses, making it a picturesque evening for couples, friends, and families alike.

Mauch Chunk Ballroom then hosts a Winter Wonderland with a yoga & dance party, hosted by Fairy Moon Yoga, to begin Saturday’s festivities at 9:00 a.m. This event will feature face painting, selfie stations, and sweet treats, as well as limited edition fire & ice soaps from Conjured Soap Company.

You can also catch the best short films from local artists Sunday, Feb 19, back at the Mauch Chunk Ballroom, hosted by the Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival.

There are plenty of unique shoppes, museums, and restaurants dotted throughout Jim Thorpe. Wander along the beautiful streets to admire the Victorian architecture and participate in some icy activities all over town. Winterfest is the perfect time to explore everything this historic town has to offer.

Check out Winterfest this year hosted by Jim Thorpe Visitors Bureau and Venus Rising Presents. Find more information about the weekend’s activities at their Facebook Event page.