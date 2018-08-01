Events Listings: Aug. 1 through 7

THIS WEEK: Aug. 1 through 7

The Cryptid, Downward, Greynier, Mahantongo, will perform during an evening of music that begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Bart and Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 cover. All ages

Elephants Dancing, Young Lion, Black Tie Stereo, will perform during an evening of music that begins at 10 p.m. Aug. 3 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 S. River St., Plains Township. $5 in advance; $10 day of show. riverstreetjazzcafe.com, 570-822-2992

Hybrid Sessions, Alma Mater, University Drive, will perform during an evening of music that begins at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Bart and Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 cover. 21 and older event.

Jordan Ramirez & the Tribe featuring Doghouse Charlie, the debut performance of songwriter and guitarist Ramirez’s new band, which consists of Ross Lesoine on sax, Michael Paul Wintermute, Andrew Sauter on lead guitar and Tyler Dempsey on drums. 10 p.m. Aug. 4. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 S. River St., Plains Township. $5 in advance; $8 day of show. riverstreetjazzcafe.com, 570-822-2992

Delta Gypsy Grass with Bjorn Jacobsen, also features American Buffalo Ghost. 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5. Camp Rattler Beer Garden at Border Bar, 170 Laurel Plaza South Township Blvd. (Pittston Bypass), Pittston.

FUTURE

Folk Night hosted by Sean Flynn and Chris Kearney, an evening of indie folk. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Karl Hall, 57 B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets available at the door. All ages welcome. BYOB for patrons 21 and older. karlhall.org

Draining Youth, Mr. Softee, Blood Blush, The Ordinals, will perform during an evening of indie rock and new wave. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Karl Hall, 57 B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets available at the door. All ages welcome. BYOB for patrons 21 and older. karlhall.org