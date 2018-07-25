Events Listings: July 25 through 31

THIS WEEK: July 25 through 31

Idol Hands, Black Horizon, Dour, will perform during an evening of stoner metal. Doors 7:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. July 27. Karl Hall, 57 B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets available at the door. All ages welcome. BYOB for patrons 21 and older. karlhall.org

Rupaul’s Drag Race’s Mrs. Kasha Davis & Darienne Lake: Bosom Buddies, an evening of drag performance and comedy with opening acts Iris Spectre and Estella Sweet. Doors at 8 p.m.; club opens at 10 p.m. July 27. Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. General admission is standing room only. Reserve seats at heatnepa.com.

Emo Night at Senunas’, Screaming Infidelities will be spinning your favorite emo, pop-punk and indie tunes. 9 p.m. to midnight. Senunas’ Bar & Grill, 133 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $2 admission. Patrons must be 21 and older.

NEPA Scene Rising Talent Winner Thomas the Red, the “Viking Comedian,” will perform during an evening of comedy. Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. July 28. Karl Hall, 57 B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets available at the door. All ages welcome. BYOB for patrons 21 and older. karlhall.org

Deck Party with DJ Dippy, a 90s dance party that features a juice bar, beer pong and corn hole. 9 p.m. July 28. Bart & Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. No cover.

FUTURE

Elephants Dancing, Young Lion, Black Tie Stereo, will perform during an evening of music that begins at 10 p.m. Aug. 3 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 S. River St., Plains Township. $5 in advance; $10 day of show. riverstreetjazzcafe.com, 570-822-2992

Jordan Ramirez & the Tribe featuring Doghouse Charlie, the debut performance of songwriter and guitarist Ramirez’s new band, which consists of Ross Lesoine on sax, Michael Paul Wintermute, Andrew Sauter on lead guitar and Tyler Dempsey on drums. 10 p.m. Aug. 4. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 S. River St., Plains Township. $5 in advance; $8 day of show. riverstreetjazzcafe.com, 570-822-2992