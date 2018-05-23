Events Listings: May 23 through 29

THIS WEEK: May 23 through 29

Subnotics, the Wilkes-Barre-based reggae ensemble brings their unique expression of reggae and roots music to a stage in their home-base. 10 p.m. May 25. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 570-822-2992

Worst Ones, Girls Galore, Das Black Milk, Down To Six, will perform during an evening of indie rock that will take place on May 25 at Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door. BYOB. All ages. karlhall.org

Fifty Shades Live Performance, a male revue designed exclusively for women, featuring music, dancing and sensual theatrics. 8 p.m. May 26. The Woodlands, 1073 state Route 315, Plains Township. bit.ly/2KIpuhd

Escaper, the experimental funk and psychedelic rock band plays with a fluid format that honors both structure and improvisation. 10 p.m. May 26. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $5 in advance; $10 day of show. bit.ly/2x5B8AR, 570-822-2992

J. Merrick, Gino Lispi featuring Indigo Moon Brass Band, Layne, DJ Hersh, will perform during an evening of hip-hop that will take place on May 26. Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door. BYOB. All ages. karlhall.org

Fire at the Furnace Week, May 28 to June 2, includes 20 exhibits featuring the work of 300 artists, narrated and theatrical iron pours, First Friday exhibits and blacksmithing demonstrations, a Ferrous Flyer train excursion from Scranton to the Poconos, and a public wedding of cast iron artists at the Scranton Iron Furnaces, 159 Cedar Ave., Scranton. More info, see www.icccia.com or facebook.com/8icccia.

FUTURE

Killcode, presented by Camp Rattler, will perform at 7 p.m. June 9 at Border Bar, 170 Laural Plaza, Pittston Bypass, Pittston Township. The evening of music also features Royal Hell and Idol Hands. $7. 21 and over.