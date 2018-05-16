Events Listings: May 16 through 22

THIS WEEK: May 16 through 22

Fine Arts Fiesta, will take place May 17 through 20 on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Fiesta 2018 will showcase a variety of juried art in multiple mediums and categories by local and regional artists. Live performances will be made by a number of local high school bands, theater troupes and dance schools as well as country musician Drew Baldridge and local acts Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Souled Out, Elephants Dancing and more.

Consider the Source, the progressive rock and jazz fusion group will perform with Scranton fusion act Rogue Chimp opening the night of music. 9 p.m. May 17. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $10. bit.ly/2k02LBX

Aaron Fink Album Release Show, the former Breaking Benjamin guitarist turned songwriter and frontman will perform in celebration of his latest record, “Wolves & Butterflies.” May 18 at Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. Tickets available at the door. BYOB. karlhall.org

Dave Brown & the Dishonest Fiddlers, the local folk group will perform with area bluesman Clarence Spady opening the evening of music. 10 p.m. May 18. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $10. bit.ly/2KthD7d

Gods of Space, Earthmouth, Mind Power, will perform on May 19 at Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. Tickets available at the door. BYOB. karlhall.org

Techno is back at The Other Side, featuring Men-ji, Rave Syndicate, Thomas Kee and Mutik. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 19 at The Other Side at Bar and Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. No cover. 21+

Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, a tribute to the music of Prince. 9 p.m. May 19. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $12. Online pre-sale closed. Tickets available at the door.

FUTURE

Fire at the Furnace Week, May 28 to June 2, includes 20 exhibits featuring the work of 300 artists, narrated and theatrical iron pours, First Friday exhibits and blacksmithing demonstrations, a Ferrous Flyer train excursion from Scranton to the Poconos, and a public wedding of cast iron artists at the Scranton Iron Furnaces, 159 Cedar Ave., Scranton. More info, see www.icccia.com or facebook.com/8icccia.