Events Listings: April 4 through 10

THIS WEEK: April 4 through 10

Jerry Seinfeld, the celebrated stand-up known for his on stage comedy and his long-running sit-com, “Seinfeld,” will perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. April 6 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $65 to $150. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Elephants Dancing & Higher Education, Elephants Dancing will perform to celebrate the release of their latest CD “Get Tropical” and Higher Education will perform to celebrate their new album “Gift Called Life” during an evening of rock and reggae. 10 p.m. April 6. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $8. https://bit.ly/2Gyr6Zl, 570-822-2992

Stay Loud/Coasting on Potential/4th QTR/Honorable Mention, will perform during an evening of music that begins at 7 p.m. April 7 at The Other Side at Bart & Urby’s 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. All ages are welcome at the show. Admission costs $5 at the door.

Theresa Cupto Live! The Experience, the star of “Long Island Medium” will explain her “gift” and communicate with “Spirit” in a live setting, delivering messages from deceased love ones to living members of her audience. 7:30 p.m. April 10. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets start at $39.75. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Iron Cowby & Cathy Paty, will perform during an evening of music that begins at 7 p.m. April 7 at Bartolai Winery, 2377 state Route 92, Exeter Township. Call 570-388-VINO to reserve a table.

Fine Arts Fiesta at Breaker Brewing Company, the public is invited to join the Fine Arts Fiesta for an afternoon of beer, wine and food from 3 to 6 p.m. April 8 at Breaker Brewing Company, 787 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets cost $35, will be available in advance at the door, and include beer samples and food. Proceeds benefit Fiesta 2018.

FUTURE

NEPA Sings, 12 local performers will compete at 5:30 p.m. April 12 at the Kirby Center for the Creative Arts on Wyoming Seminary’s Upper Campus. Tickets cost $25, and include a one-hour cocktail reception prior to performances. The fund-raiser will benefit CASA of Luzerne County, and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2q4H0Ek.

Making it in Hollywood, Kingston native and professional stunt woman and actor Heidi Germaine Schnappauf will share her experiences as a stunt double for Jaime Alexander on the NBC hit television series, “Blindspot” during a presentation at 7 p.m. April 19 in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the library at Misericordia University. The program is free to the public.

Fine Arts Fiesta, will take place May 17 through 20 on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Fiesta 2018 is currently accepting applications for it Artist’s Market. Applications for the Artist’s Market can be found under the “Applications and Forms” tab on the Fiesta website, fineartsfiesta.org. Applications must be completed, returned and postmarked by Jan. 31. Inquiries about the Fine Arts Fiesta can be made at pafineartsfiesta@gmail.com or by writing: Fine Arts Fiesta, P.O. Box 2053, Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18703-2053 or via the website, fineartsfiesta.org.