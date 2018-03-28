Events Listings: March 28 through April 3

THIS WEEK: March 28 through April 3

Hayley Jane & the Primates, combine roots rock, Americana, blues and soul into something all their own behind powerful, animated frontwoman Hayley Jane. 9 p.m. March 30 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. $12 advance; $18 day of show. https://bit.ly/2I8oBx4s, 570-822-2992

Walau-Eh’s Have Wilkes-Barre, Three Imaginary Boys, Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms and Alpha Audio perform beginning at 9 p.m. March 31 at The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 cover.

Alex O’Brien, will perform during his CD release show that begins at 7:30 p.m. March 31 at The Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton. The evening also features GlowNovember, Bryan Brophy, Bright Shiny Objects Band and more TBA.

Young & Dead, two band, Young at Heart, a tribute to Neil Young; and members of Strawberry Jam and Village Idiots doing Grateful Dead and more. 8 p.m. March 31, River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. $6.

FUTURE

Jerry Seinfeld, the celebrated stand-up known for his on stage comedy and his long-running sit-com, “Seinfeld,” will perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. April 6 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $65 to $150. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Making it in Hollywood, Kingston native and professional stunt woman and actor Heidi Germaine Schnappauf will share her experiences as a stunt double for Jaime Alexander on the NBC hit television series, “Blindspot” during a presentation at 7 p.m. April 19 in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the library at Misericordia University. The program is free to the public.

Fine Arts Fiesta, will take place May 17 through 20 on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Fiesta 2018 is currently accepting applications for it Artist’s Market. Applications for the Artist’s Market can be found under the “Applications and Forms” tab on the Fiesta website, fineartsfiesta.org. Applications must be completed, returned and postmarked by Jan. 31. Inquiries about the Fine Arts Fiesta can be made at pafineartsfiesta@gmail.com or by writing: Fine Arts Fiesta, P.O. Box 2053, Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18703-2053 or via the website, fineartsfiesta.org.