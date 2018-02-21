Events Listings: Feb. 21 through 27

THIS WEEK: Feb. 21 through 27

Let’s Danza, an EDM-inspired live band featuring members of Particle and Brothers Past creates a wide array of genre-bending sounds. 10 p.m. Feb. 23. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $10. http://bit.ly/2C9Chcq, 570-822-2992

Friends of Frank Cancer Recovery Benefit will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, 1695 S. Main St., Hanover Township. The price of admission is a $25 donation, and the event features door prizes, raffle baskets, food and beverages (including draft beer), a cash bar and entertainment. Proceeds benefit Frank Sorokach in his fight against Stage 4 bladder cancer by covering medical costs and travel expenses. For tickets, contact Nicole Hummer at 570-855-3884 or Erica Demchak at 570-574-6065. Anyone interested in donating money, a basket for raffling or food, should contact Hummer. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Lespecial, risk takers in contemporary rock music have toured with the Disco Biscuits and Dopapod. They’re joined by Electric Love Machine for an intriguing double bill. 9:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $8. http://bit.ly/2EGGvFP, 570-822-2992

Marilyn Kennedy, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Sleepy Hollow Lounge, Business Route 6, Dickson City.

FUTURE

Second annual Benefit Show for Planned Parenthood, will take place at 8 p.m. March 2 at The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, and features the music of Superheaven, Word Attack, Worn, Eyelette and Glitterer. The event also features raffles, a bake sale and a drive for Ruth’s Place Women’s Shelter. $10

Mike Corcoran, an NEPA native, will perform his Cork Comedy at 8 p.m. March 3 at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Corcoran describes his comedy as a bunch of profanity and bad decisions baked in a pie, or to speak to NEPA, pinched in a pierogi. Tickets cost $10 and are available online at http://bit.ly/2CgARbn.