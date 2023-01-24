BUSHKILL — Sweet home Pennsylvania! Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the upcoming Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert, slated for May 19 – 21, 2023 at the newly renovated, 200+ acre entertainment complex Poconos Park™.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted group known for classic hits such as “Free Bird,” “Gimme Three Steps,” and “Sweet Home Alabama” will take the stage of the Amphitheater at Poconos Park on Friday, May 19, 2023, with direct support by fellow Southern rockers, The Marshall Tucker Band (“Can’t You See,” “Heard It In A Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain”). Rick Monroe & the Hitmen, The Jess Zimmerman Band, and Seth Enslow are also slated to appear on the outdoor festival stage throughout the day. Other great acts for Friday and Saturday’s music lineup, including Saturday’s headliner, will be announced in the future.

Early Bird tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. Eastern through LostHighwayShow.com and start at only $19.99 (plus fees) for general admission (elevated experience packages such as front row, standing pit, reserved seats, dinner on the lake, private cabanas, hotel packages, camping packages are available for an additional cost). Fans who wish to purchase tickets on Thursday (PRIOR to tickets going on sale to the general public) should register for a Presale password atLostHighwayShow.com between now and Wednesday at Midnight. Those who sign up for the Lost Highway presale list will be entered for a chance to win a Simpson Motorcycle Helmet pinstriped by world-renowned custom motorcycle painter Taylor Schultz from Schultz Designz and a pair of passes for the weekend.

Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert will also feature daily activities including charity rides from Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, motorcycle giveaways, bike games, a cornhole tournament, line dancing in the Party Tent, and more. There will also be two motorcycle shows: the Deadbeat Custom Clash Ride-in Motorcycle Show which will feature five categories of bikes (including Chopper, FXR/Dyna, Sportster, Bagger, and Softail), and Speed-Kings Cycle Showcase that will exhibit the best bikes from custom builders from across the nation in conjunction with the Motorcycle Art Gallery curated by Strati Hovartos at the intimate Lake House at POCONOS PARK™.

Lost Highway at Poconos Park with Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert is also partnering with Poconos Mountain Harley-Davidson and Speed Kings Cycle Supply for a fundraising sweepstakes that raises money for The Warrior Built Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides vocational and recreational therapy to combat veterans and wounded warriors. Participants may enter for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to see Lynyrd Skynyrd at Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert., including flights, hotel, a backstage tour, and more, PLUS a 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special from Poconos Mountain Harley-Davidson customized by Steve Edgar from Speed Kings Cycle Supply! Donations will benefit The Warrior Built Foundation. Enter to win at LostHighwayShow.com.*

“Come party in the Poconos with us!” exclaimed John M. Oakes, CEO/Founder of From The Roots Poconos Park. “We are working hard to curate the best of the motorcycle world for this show and booking great music! East Coast motorcyclists can kick off their riding season with us while enjoying a great ride through the extraordinary countryside of Pennsylvania and the scenic Poconos–it just doesn’t get any better than that,” he stated.

Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert, which combines a passion for motorcycles with music and camping, was founded in 2015 by John M. Oakes, President, and CEO of From The Roots. Originally held in Southern California and named “Best Event” by Hot Bike Magazine, with the purchase of Poconos Park by Oakes’ company, this premier event has now been expanded to the East Coast.

In early 2022, Oakes’ From the Roots acquired 200+ acres of land including the nearly 40 million-dollar development formerly known as Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. Just a short ride or drive from New York City, Philadelphia, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Newark, Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, From The Roots recognized the venue’s immediate potential, took action, renovated, upgraded, and reopened as Poconos Park.