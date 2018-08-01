Concert Listings: Aug. 1 through 7

THIS WEEK: Aug. 1 through 7

Blues Traveler, the hard-touring rock band that emerged in the jam scene of the ’90s had massive hits with “Run Around,” “Hook” and more. 8 p.m. Aug. 1. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $25 to $45. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band, a double bill of accomplished blues-circuit veterans. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $34.75 to $74.75. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

FUTURE

Breaking Benjamin, the NEPA-rooted rockers perform with Five Finger Death Punch and special guests Bad Wolves and In Flames. 6 p.m. Aug. 17. Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets start at $30. livenation.com

Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone with special guests the 1910 Fruitgum Company. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 state Route 315, Plains Township. Tickets start at $34.50. ticketmaster.com

Lee Ann Womack, the celebrated country singer. 8 p.m. Aug. 18. Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 state Route 315, Plains Township. Tickets start at $39. ticketmaster.com

John Fogerty, the founding member and principal songwriter for Creedence Clearwater Revival. 8 p.m. Nov. 9. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. $35 and up. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.