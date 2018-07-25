Concert Listings: July 25 through 31

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Dion, July 27

An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren, July 29

Yanni, July 31

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Vans Warped Tour, July 26

Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax, July 31

Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 17

Pentatonix, Aug. 25

Shinedown & Godsmack, Aug. 31

Outlaw Music Festival, Sept. 14

Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Township (570) 831-2100

Herman’s Hermits, Aug. 17

Lee Ann Womack, Aug. 18

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

John Fogerty, Nov. 9

Lynyrd Skynyrd Nov. 30

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Blackmore’s Night, July 26

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Chatham County Line, July 26

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Billy Currington, July 28

THIS WEEK: July 25 through 31

Vans Warped Tour, features 3Oh!3, Asking Alexandria, Frank Turner, Issues, Reel Big Fish, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Less Than Jake, The Maine, Movements, The Amity Affliction, Chelsea Grin, Every Time I Die, Motionless in White and more. Music begins at 11 a.m. July 26 at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. Tickets start at $45 and are available at livenation.com.

Dion, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former member of The Belmonts will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 27 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $45 to $79. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.

Un Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren, featuring the brilliant guitarist multi-instrumentalist and composer. 8 p.m. July 29. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, $25 to $49.50. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

YANNI, the celebrated classical composer on his 25th anniversary tour of “Live At The Acropolis.” 7 p.m. July 31. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $49.50 to $99.50. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

FUTURE

John Fogerty, the founding member and principal songwriter for Creedence Clearwater Revival. 8 p.m. Nov. 9. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. $35 and up. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.