Concert Listings: May 23 through 29

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, June 2

Joe Nardone Presents: The Ultimate Doo Wop & Rock Show!, June 9

Alison Krauss, June 10

Dave Hause, June 17

Peter Frampton, June 18

98.5 KRZ Presents Summer Smash 2018, June 19

Quiet Riot, The Sweet & House of Lords, June 29

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14

The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22

Vans Warped Tour, July 26

Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax, July 31

Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 17

Pentatonix, Aug. 25

Shinedown & Godsmack, Aug. 31

Outlaw Music Festival, Sept. 14

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

John Fogerty, Nov. 9

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, June 1

Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show, June 9

Mark Wills, June 15

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Deadgrass (Muisic of Jerry Garcia), May 25

Romeo Delight (Van Halen tribute), May 26

Popa Chubby, June 1

Prince Tribute, June 2

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

I Love the 90s, May 26

Earth, Wind & Fire, June 2

Manchester Orchestra, June 5

THIS WEEK: May 23 through 29

Deadgrass, the acoustic five-piece band that celebrates the music of Jerry Garcia, featuring multi-instrumentalist Matt Turk and Grammy-winner C. Lanzbom. 8 p.m. May 25. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. $18. bit.ly/2s2tNw5, 570-325-0249

I Love the 90s, features Salt ‘N’ Pepa, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC. 6:30 p.m. May 26. Mount Airy Casino, Summer Stage, 312 Woodland Road, Mount Pocono. $45 to $235. ticketf.ly/2Llmclf, 570-420-2808

Romeo Delight — The Van Halen Show, a tribute to the music of Van Halen, the band performs entire Van Halen albums in track sequence. 8 p.m. May 26. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. $23. bit.ly/2KM7533, 570-325-0249

FUTURE

Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.

Camp Bisco, features the Disco Biscuits, Tipper, Bonobo (Live Band), STS9, Bassnectar, Lotus, Excision, Illenium and more. July 12 through 14. Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. Three-day general admission passes start at $169.50 and prices increase with select packages. Tickets also increase in price as festival nears. campbisco.com

The Peach Music Festival, features Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Umphrey’s McGee, The Revivalists, moe., Gov’t Mule, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Blackberry Smoke, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Dickey Betts & His Band, Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Turkuaz, the only Cabinet performance of 2018 and more. July 19 through 22. Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. Single day passes start at $75, and four-day general admission passes start at $165. Prices increase with select packages, and tickets become more expensive as the festival nears. thepeachmusicfestival.com

Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.