Concert Listings: May 16 through 22

THIS WEEK: May 16 through 22
Montgomery Gentry, half off the platinum-selling duo, Eddie Montgomery, makes his return to touring after the death of his partner Troy Gentry. 8 p.m. May 18. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $38, $43. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100
Froggy 101 Presents Guitars & Stars, featuring Chase Rice, Carly Pearce, Jerrod Niemann, Lindsay Ell and Luke Combs. 7 p.m. May 22. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $15 to $80. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100
FUTURE
Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.
Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.
