Concert Listings: May 16 through 22

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Montgomery Gentry, May 18

Guitars & Stars featuring Chase Rice, Carly Pearce,m Jerrod Niemann, Lindsay Ell and Luke Combs, May 22

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, June 2

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14

The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22

Vans Warped Tour, July 26

Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax, July 31

Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 17

Pentatonix, Aug. 25

Shinedown & Godsmack, Aug. 31

Outlaw Music Festival, Sept. 14

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, May 18

Dark Star Orchestra, May 19

An Evening with Michael McDonald, May 20

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Billy Bauer Band Salute to Dave Matthews, May 18

NYF (The Police Tribute), May 19

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, May 20

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Bullet For My Valentine, May 18

Blue October, May 19

The Everly Brothers Experience, May 20

THIS WEEK: May 16 through 22

Montgomery Gentry, half off the platinum-selling duo, Eddie Montgomery, makes his return to touring after the death of his partner Troy Gentry. 8 p.m. May 18. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $38, $43. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Froggy 101 Presents Guitars & Stars, featuring Chase Rice, Carly Pearce, Jerrod Niemann, Lindsay Ell and Luke Combs. 7 p.m. May 22. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $15 to $80. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

FUTURE

Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.

Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.