Concert Listings: May 9 through 15

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Ani DiFranco, May 11

The New York Bee Gees, May 12

Montgomery Gentry, May 18

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14

The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22

Vans Warped Tour, July 26

Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax, July 31

Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 17

Pentatonix, Aug. 25

Shinedown & Godsmack, Aug. 31

Outlaw Music Festival, Sept. 14

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, May 18

Dark Star Orchestra, May 19

An Evening with Michael McDonald, May 20

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Danielle Nicole, May 10

Green River (tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival), May 11

Starman (tribute to David Bowie), May 12

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Eaglemania (tribute to the Eagles), May 12

Bullet For My Valentine, May 18

Blue October, May 19

THIS WEEK: May 9 through 15

Grateful For Spring, featuring Jam Stampede with Kenny Brooks, Escaper, MiZ, Scott Guberman, Dave Brown, Kluster Phunk and more. May 11 through 13 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Tickets: mountainsky.net

Ani DiFranco, the songwriter, guitarist, poet and feminist icon will perform at 8 p.m. May 11 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets range from $25 to $49.50 and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

BowieLive, a tribute to the music of David Bowie. 9 p.m. May 11 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $10 in advance; $12 day of show. bit.ly/2Ip4Chq, 570-822-2992

Send Request, Stay Loud, Kissing the Klepto, perform during an evening of pop punk May 11 at Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 8 p.m. All ages; BYOB. Tickets available at the door. karlhall.org

Munji, T-ravill, Muse the Millionaire, Goodman, will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. May 12 at The Other Side at Bart & Urby’s, 199 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 cover. All ages.

The New York Bee Gees, a tribute performing the iconic hits of the Bee Gees. 8 p.m. May 12. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $29 to $49.50. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

SRV Retrospective, Wilkes-Barre blues-rock power trio Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen will perform their tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble at 9:30 p.m. May 12 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. $10 in advance; $15 day of show. bit.ly/2Kd35ZO, 570-822-2992

Highway 81 Revisited Anniversary Party, will features Lewis & Clarke, J.P. Biondo and Chris Kearney, and Rosu Lup. May 12 at Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 8 p.m. Tickets available at the door. All ages; BYOB. karlhall.org

FUTURE

Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.

Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.