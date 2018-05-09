Concert Listings: May 9 through 15
CONCERTS AT A GLANCE
F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100
Ani DiFranco, May 11
The New York Bee Gees, May 12
Montgomery Gentry, May 18
Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000
Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14
The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22
Vans Warped Tour, July 26
Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, May 18
Dark Star Orchestra, May 19
An Evening with Michael McDonald, May 20
Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249
Danielle Nicole, May 10
Green River (tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival), May 11
Starman (tribute to David Bowie), May 12
Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808
Eaglemania (tribute to the Eagles), May 12
Bullet For My Valentine, May 18
Blue October, May 19
THIS WEEK: May 9 through 15
Grateful For Spring, featuring Jam Stampede with Kenny Brooks, Escaper, MiZ, Scott Guberman, Dave Brown, Kluster Phunk and more. May 11 through 13 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Tickets: mountainsky.net
Ani DiFranco, the songwriter, guitarist, poet and feminist icon will perform at 8 p.m. May 11 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets range from $25 to $49.50 and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.
BowieLive, a tribute to the music of David Bowie. 9 p.m. May 11 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. $10 in advance; $12 day of show. bit.ly/2Ip4Chq, 570-822-2992
Send Request, Stay Loud, Kissing the Klepto, perform during an evening of pop punk May 11 at Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 8 p.m. All ages; BYOB. Tickets available at the door. karlhall.org
Munji, T-ravill, Muse the Millionaire, Goodman, will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. May 12 at The Other Side at Bart & Urby’s, 199 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $5 cover. All ages.
The New York Bee Gees, a tribute performing the iconic hits of the Bee Gees. 8 p.m. May 12. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $29 to $49.50. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100
SRV Retrospective, Wilkes-Barre blues-rock power trio Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen will perform their tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble at 9:30 p.m. May 12 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River Street, Plains Township. $10 in advance; $15 day of show. bit.ly/2Kd35ZO, 570-822-2992
Highway 81 Revisited Anniversary Party, will features Lewis & Clarke, J.P. Biondo and Chris Kearney, and Rosu Lup. May 12 at Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 8 p.m. Tickets available at the door. All ages; BYOB. karlhall.org
FUTURE
Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.
Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.
