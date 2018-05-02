Concert Listings: May 2 through 8

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Art Garfunkel, May 8

Ani DiFranco, May 11

The New York Bee Gees, April 12

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14

The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22

Vans Warped Tour, July 26

Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax, July 31

Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 17

Pentatonix, Aug. 25

Shinedown & Godsmack, Aug. 31

Outlaw Music Festival, Sept. 14

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Get The Led Out, May 4

The Mavericks, May 5

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Johnny Cash Show, May 5

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Parkway Drive, May 2

The Used, May 4

THIS WEEK: May 2 through 8

Indigo Moon Brass Band, will perform on May 4 at Karl Hall, 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door. Show is all ages.

Art Garfunkel, the iconic singer and songwriter who rose to fame as one half of Simon & Garfunkel, will perform at 8 p.m. May 8 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets range from $38 to $98 and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

FUTURE

Ani DiFranco, the songwriter, guitarist, poet and feminist icon will perform at 8 p.m. May 11 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets range from $25 to $49.50 and are available through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.

Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.