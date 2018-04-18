Concert Listings: April 18 through 24
CONCERTS AT A GLANCE
F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100
Art Garfunkel, May 8
Ani DiFranco, May 11
The New York Bee Gees, April 12
Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000
Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14
The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22
Vans Warped Tour, July 26
Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371
Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, April 18
The Devon Allman Project, April 19
Live Wire — World’s Ultimate AC/DC Tribute, April 20
Next Best Thing Presents: Hollywood Nights, April 27
Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249
Arjun, April 20
Carthy Doyle, April 27
Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808
Circa Survive, April 20
Twiddle with Gatos Blancos, April 21
THIS WEEK: April 18 through 24
Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will perform a spring concert featuring Tchaikovsky’s Overture at 8 p.m. April 20 at Tunkhannock Middle School, 200 Franklin Ave., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 570-289-1090. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 570-762-3389.
FUTURE
Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.
Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.
