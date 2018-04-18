Concert Listings: April 18 through 24

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Art Garfunkel, May 8

Ani DiFranco, May 11

The New York Bee Gees, April 12

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14

The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22

Vans Warped Tour, July 26

Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax, July 31

Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 17

Pentatonix, Aug. 25

Shinedown & Godsmack, Aug. 31

Outlaw Music Festival, Sept. 14

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, April 18

The Devon Allman Project, April 19

Live Wire — World’s Ultimate AC/DC Tribute, April 20

Next Best Thing Presents: Hollywood Nights, April 27

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Arjun, April 20

Carthy Doyle, April 27

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Circa Survive, April 20

Twiddle with Gatos Blancos, April 21

THIS WEEK: April 18 through 24

Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will perform a spring concert featuring Tchaikovsky’s Overture at 8 p.m. April 20 at Tunkhannock Middle School, 200 Franklin Ave., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 570-289-1090. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 570-762-3389.

FUTURE

Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.

Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.