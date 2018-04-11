Concert Listings: April 11 through 17

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

The Drifters, April 14

Wilkes University presents T-Pain, April 15

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14

The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22

Vans Warped Tour, July 26

Slayer, Lamb of God & Anthrax, July 31

Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 17

Pentatonix, Aug. 25

Shinedown & Godsmack, Aug. 31

Outlaw Music Festival, Sept. 14

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, April 18

The Devon Allman Project, April 19

Live Wire — World’s Ultimate AC/DC Tribute, April 20

Next Best Thing Presents: Hollywood Nights, April 27

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Dangermuffin with Serene Green, April 8

Arjun, April 20

Carthy Doyle, April 27

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Bush, April 11

Buckcherry, April 13

Puddle of Mud, April 14

Circa Survive, April 20

Twiddle with Gatos Blancos, April 21

THIS WEEK: April 11 through 17

Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will perform two spring concerts featuring Tchaikovsky’s Overture of 1812. 8 p.m. April 13 at Blue Ridge High School, 5058 School Road, New Milford and 8 p.m. April 20 at Tunkhannock Middle School, 200 Franklin Ave., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 570-289-1090. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 570-762-3389.

Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, will perform on April 13 at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Scranton. The program will feature an eclectic Mass ordinary composed of settings from across the ages, including music of Hans Leo Hassler, Franz Josef Haydn, Franz Schubert, Charles Gounod and Olivia Gjeilo, as well as Gregorian chant and festival settings of beloved hymns. Performances will also be offered in collaboration with the campus choir of Marywood University and the Wyoming Seminary Civic Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Rick Hoffenberg, on April 28 and April 29. For more information on the Choral Society and its performances, call 570-343-6707 or visit the organization’s website at www.choralsociety.net.

The Rat Pack Together Again, will take the stage at 7 p.m. April 13 at the The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. The Rat Pack Together Again takes audiences on a musical journey featuring the greatest hits from legendary crooners Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The production features an eight-piece band and performers who invoke Sinatra, Marin and Davis. $35. www.thetheateratnorth.org.

The Drifters, the first musical group to sell 2 million records with their pop classic, “Up On The Roof,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $25, $35. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Wilkes University presents T-Pain, with 60 hit songs under his belt and two Grammy trophies on his mantle, T-Pain will perform at 7 p.m. April 15 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $30. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

FUTURE

Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.

Inclusion Festival, for all ages and abilities. Features The Hoppin’ Boxcars, The Merry Rockers, founder of “Rock Autism” Max Muscato, Reef The Lost Cauze, Brady Rymer and many more. Also features inclusive, immersive workshops, whole body percussion with Camille Who?, art projects with Verve Vertu U Deutsch Institute, puppet shows by Theater Studio and more. July 28 and 29 at Mountain Sky, 63 Stillmeadow Lane, Jermyn. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Early bird tickets through April 15. Day passes start at $13 for teens and $25 for adults; weekend passes start at $20 for teens and $40 for adults. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/2q3PZ89.