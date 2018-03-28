Concert Listings: March 28 through April 3

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Christopher Cross, April 4

The Drifters, April 14

Wilkes University presents T-Pain, April 15

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14

The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22

Vans Warped Tour, July 26

Pentatonix, Aug. 25

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Robin Trower, April 4

Lita Ford and Firehouse, April 6

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Emi Sunshine, March 29

The Big Fat Meanies, March 31

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Zoso —The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, March 30

Steel Panther — Sunset Strip Live, March 31

THIS WEEK: March 28 through April 3

Emi Sunshine, the 13-year-old prodigy from East Tennessee, brings her singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist ability to the Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, at 8 p.m. March 29. $18. https://bit.ly/2pMCZ6u, 570-325-0249

Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, a tribute to the music of Led Zeppelin. 8 p.m. March 30 at the Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. $17 advance; $20 day of show. https://ticketf.ly/2Gg5nt6, 570-420-2808

The Big Fat Meanies, playing progressive deep-sea horn-core, the ensemble has a new album, “The Time Has Come,” and will perform at 8 p.m. March 31 at the Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. $10. https://bit.ly/2I8m2eq, 570-325-0249

Steel Panther, melds original music, the biggest hits from the ’80s and comedic delivery. 8 p.m. March 31 at the Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. $25 in advance; $28 day of show. https://ticketf.ly/2GyDcER, 570-420-2808

FUTURE

Christopher Cross, five-time Grammy-winning songwriter and musician, brings his impressive, extensive catalog to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, at 7:30 p.m. April 4. $25 to $45. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will perform two spring concerts featuring Tchaikovsky’s Overture of 1812. 8 p.m. April 13 at Blue Ridge High School, 5058 School Road, New Milford and 8 p.m. April 20 at Tunkhannock Middle School, 200 Franklin Ave., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 570-289-1090. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 570-762-3389.

Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, will perform on April 13 at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Scranton. The program will feature an eclectic Mass ordinary composed of settings from across the ages, including music of Hans Leo Hassler, Franz Josef Haydn, Franz Schubert, Charles Gounod and Olivia Gjeilo, as well as Gregorian chant and festival settings of beloved hymns. Performances will also be offered in collaboration with the campus choir of Marywood University and the Wyoming Seminary Civic Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Rick Hoffenberg, on April 28 and April 29. For more information on the Choral Society and its performances, call 570-343-6707 or visit the organization’s website at www.choralsociety.net.

The Rat Pack Together Again, will take the stage at 7 p.m. April 13 at the The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. The Rat Pack Together Again takes audiences on a musical journey featuring the greatest hits from legendary crooners Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The production features an eight-piece band and performers who invoke Sinatra, Marin and Davis. $35. www.thetheateratnorth.org.

The Drifters, the first musical group to sell 2 million records with their pop classic, “Up On The Roof,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $25, $35. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Wilkes University presents T-Pain, with 60 hit songs under his belt and two Grammy trophies on his mantle, T-Pain will perform at 7 p.m. April 15 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $30. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Briggs Farm Blues Festival, features Samantha Fish, Amy Helm, Selwyn Birchwood, Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Review, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, JJ Thames & The Violet Revolt, Vanessa Collier and more. July 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Briggs Farm, 88 Old Berwick Highway, Nescopeck. Tickets range from $28 for a one-day pass to $120 for a four-day pass with camping. To see ticket options and purchase tickets, visit briggsfarm.com.