Concert Listings: March 7 through 13

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

Alice Cooper, March 10

Creed Bratton, March 21

The Beach Boys, March 24

Celtic Woman, March 25

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Camp Bisco, July 12 through 14

The Peach Music Festival, July 19 through 22

Vans Warped Tour, July 26

Pentatonix, Aug. 25

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Mercy Me and Tenth Avenue North, March 9

Judas Priest, March 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, March 9

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Scott Sharrard, March 9

Tartan Terros (Parade Weekend Event), March 10

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Dropkick Murphys, March 12

Judah & The Lion, March 14

Zion*I with Lespecial, March 16

Golden Gate Wingmen, March 24

THIS WEEK: March 7 through 13

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

St. Patrick’s Parade Day Party, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Food and drinks will be available in the Grand Ballroom. A house band will perform, and special guests will stop by from the parade route. Admission is free, and families are welcome.

Tartan Terrors Parade Weekend Concert, 8 p.m. March 10 at Mauch Chunk Opera House, Broadway, downtown Jim Thorpe, with music, comedy, dance, and a two-time World Champion bagpiper. Tickets are $30. Call 570-325-0249 or visit mcohjt.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and parking is available at the Carbon County lot behind the train station. Parking is is free after 5 p.m.

Alice Cooper, the father of the theatrical hard-rock psycho-drama performs at 8 p.m. March 10 at the F.M.Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $54.50 to $94.50. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

A Toast to the Rat Pack, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., as portrayed by Sebastian Anzaldo, Andy DiMino and Lambus Dean, take the stage together again. 2 p.m. March 11 at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $36.50 to $58.50. http://bit.ly/2FkzkHC, 570-344-1111

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000

FUTURE

NEPA Bach Festival, three concerts over two days, including an organ concert 4 p.m. March 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre, a chamber music concert featuring members of the Arcadia Festival Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre, and a performance of Bach’s masterpiece, the St. Matthew Passion, sung by the Arcadia Chorale, 3 p.m. March 18 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre. A free will offering will be accepted at the organ concert. Tickets to the chamber concert and choral concert are $15, $12 and, for students with ID, free. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.

Creed Bratton, the actor best known for playing the disturbingly hilarious character of the same name on “The Office” and a member of the celebrated classic-rock band The Grass Roots will bring his one-man music and comedy show to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, at 8 p.m. March 21. $22.50 in advance; $25 day of show. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

The Beach Boys, led by Mike Love and featuring vocalist Bruce Johnston, the Beach Boys bring their 50th Anniversary Tour to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, at 7 p.m. March 24. $45 to $75. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Celtic Woman, the internationally popular group has emerged as a commercial success and cultural phenomenon for its celebration of Ireland and Celtic heritage through presentation of Irish anthems, pop standards and original music. 3 p.m. March 25 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $39 to $99. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will perform two spring concerts featuring Tchaikovsky’s Overture of 1812. 8 p.m. April 13 at Blue Ridge High School, 5058 School Road, New Milford and 8 p.m. April 20 at Tunkhannock Middle School, 200 Franklin Ave., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 570-289-1090. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 570-762-3389.

Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, will perform on April 13 at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Scranton. The program will feature an eclectic Mass ordinary composed of settings from across the ages, including music of Hans Leo Hassler, Franz Josef Haydn, Franz Schubert, Charles Gounod and Olivia Gjeilo, as well as Gregorian chant and festival settings of beloved hymns. Performances will also be offered in collaboration with the campus choir of Marywood University and the Wyoming Seminary Civic Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Rick Hoffenberg, on April 28 and April 29. For more information on the Choral Society and its performances, call 570-343-6707 or visit the organization’s website at www.choralsociety.net.

The Rat Pack Together Again, will take the stage at 7 p.m. April 13 at the The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. The Rat Pack Together Again takes audiences on a musical journey featuring the greatest hits from legendary crooners Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The production features an eight-piece band and performers who invoke Sinatra, Marin and Davis. $35. www.thetheateratnorth.org.