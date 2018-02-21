Concert Listings: Feb. 21 through 27

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

An Evening with Poco and Jim Messina, brings founding members of Poco Rusty Young and Jim Messina together again to perform hits from the Poco and Loggins and Messina catalog. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. $29.50 to $49.50. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Little Big Town, the country ensemble comes to town with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets start at $21. 800-745-3000

Blues Traveler, blues-rock journeymen Blues Traveler bring their 30th Anniversary Tour to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Feb. 28. $25 to $45. kirbycenter.org, 570-826-1100

Mercy Me, the award-winning Christian wraps up its successful Lifer Tour with special guest Tenth Avenue North. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. 800-745-3000

Judas Priest, the heavy metal icons tour in support of their forthcoming record “Firepower.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 13. Tickets start at $36.75. 800-745-3000

NEPA Bach Festival, three concerts over two days, including an organ concert 4 p.m. March 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre, a chamber music concert featuring members of the Arcadia Festival Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre, and a performance of Bach’s masterpiece, the St. Matthew Passion, sung by the Arcadia Chorale, 3 p.m. March 18 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre. A free will offering will be accepted at the organ concert. Tickets to the chamber concert and choral concert are $15, $12 and, for students with ID, free. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.

Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will perform two spring concerts featuring Tchaikovsky’s Overture of 1812. 8 p.m. April 13 at Blue Ridge High School, 5058 School Road, New Milford and 8 p.m. April 20 at Tunkhannock Middle School, 200 Franklin Ave., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 570-289-1090. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 570-762-3389.