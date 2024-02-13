This season of love features a wide variety of creative, tantalizing, and romantic events scheduled throughout Valentine’s Week. Dine out for an elevated holiday meal at a unique NEPA restaurant, seek a fresh experience with your crew, or book something special just for you.

Love comes in many forms. There are events for you, your partner, your friends, and even your family (…and some, uh, not for your family), to enjoy this Valentine’s Day your way.

By: Gabrielle Lang

XO: A Valentine’s Pop-up Bar @ River Grille all weekends in February – Wilkes-Barre

River Grille created Valentine’s Pop-up Bar, XO, for this year’s lovely festivities. This is the perfect venue for a date night or Galentine’s brunch. The pop-up bar opens at 4:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays all of February plus Valentine’s Day. Also, head there for a three-course Champagne Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Must make reservations in advance.

Drag DISCO Valentine’s Dinner on February 18 @ The Loft – Scranton

The Loft is swiftly becoming infamous for their themed pop-up bars each holiday in Scranton. This season of love, they bring us the Love Shack through February 18, when they’ll cap off their Valentine’s season with a Drag DISCO Valentine’s Dinner. The event features a delicious 70s-themed dinner experience with live performances full of fun.

Love at First Bite: Valentine’s Day Specials @ Powerhouse Eatery from February 14 through February 19 – White Haven

The Powerhouse Eatery offers a specially curated Valentine’s Day menu starting on Wednesday, February 14! Order a moody themed cocktail like the Queen of Hearts of the Honey, Be Mine? Their V-Day features include Oysters Casino, Black Tiger Shrimp Stacks, Chilean Sea Bass, Jurgielewicz Duck Breast, ruffle & Pecorino Pappardelle, or Veal Saltimbocca. Their regular dinner menu will also be available.

Sweetheart Dance @ Kalahari on February 16 – Pocono Summit

The Sweetheart Dance is a Valentine’s Week event meant for the whole family. Grab your sweethearts and arrive dressed to impress for a night of games, photo ops, a DJ, and a dinner buffet! There will be plenty of delicious dishes and sweet treats to enjoy at this event for all ages. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m.

Valentine’s Day @ Bar Pazzo on February 14 – Scranton

Impress your partner with reservations at Bar Pazzo, an Italian-inspired restaurant in Scranton where they’ll be offering a special menu for Valentine’s Day evening. Enjoy specials like Jumbo Sea Scallops, Lobster Cavatelli, and Red Velvet Cake.

Now, if you REALLY want to impress — check out Chef Tabone’s extra special multi-course Italian Wine Dinner also happening on February 14 in their Private Dining Room. You’ll feel like royalty with caviar service and wine pairings.

Valentine’s Day @ Electric City Ciderworks on February 17 – Old Forge

Electric City CIderworks is celebrating Valentine’s Week with specials on Saturday in Old Forge from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. They’ll have charcuterie boards from Bubbles & Brie and offer special cider cocktails for Valentine’s, Galentine’s, and anybody 21+ who wants to stop by!

Single & Mingle, the Speed Dating Event @ RikasaonMain on February 21 – Pittston

Now don’t start feeling left out, singles, there are events made just for you too this month. In addition to Rikasa’s Moulin Rouge pop-up bar in joint53 every weekend of February, they’re also hosting a speed dating event for ages 25+ years of age on Wednesday, February 21. Tis’ the season to put yourself out there! It’s $25 per person and light appetizers will be included.

Heart Chakra Meditation @ Kailin of Earth on February 18 – Clarks Summit

Want to look inward this Valentine’s Day? Kailin of Earth studio is hosting a Heart Chakra Meditation for getting your heart in alignment to accept, receive, and give love this Valentine’s season. Honor the holiday by loving yourself — mind, body, and soul.

Fetish Night @ 12 Penny Saloon on February 17 – Moosic

There’s something for everybody, that’s what the season of love is all about. 12 Penny Saloon is teaming up with NEPA Kink for a Valentine’s fetish night/vendor night that will feature ropes, fire, and spankings, oh my. Embrace your sexuality with like-minded individuals in an environment that encourages you to just let loose and be yourself.

Valentine’s Day Dinner @ Glass – Wine. Bar. Kitchen. at Ledges Hotel on February 14 – Hawley

Make this a night to remember. Glass – Wine Bar Kitchen is serving a romantic five course meal with a view of falls at the legendary Ledges Hotel in Hawley. The entire dinner is $69 per person plus tax and tips for a curated special Valentine’s menu at this upscale Poconos restaurant. Call for reservations.

Pottery Date Night @ Benny Brewing on February 14 – Wilkes-Barre

Benny Brewing is pairing up with Experience Pottery so you can SHINE in your “Ghost” scene moment. You’ll turn a hunk of clay into your own work of art on a pottery wheel, with one beer and all materials included for $65 per person. Add your own touch to it by painting, carving, and adding details before sending it off to be glazed and fired in the kiln.

Galentine’s Roses and Rosé @ Shabby Shek all of February – Tunkhannock

Treat yourself and your bestie for Valentine’s Day at the Shabby Shek Salon & Boutique where they’ve got rosé all day. Pamper yourself with their chocolate cherry enzyme that exfoliates, hydrates and protects the skin against environmental damage. Soak in the pink rose revitalizing mask, get a heated foot or hand mask, and finish with a hydrating lip serum.

Valentine’s Day Pop- Up @ Abide Coffeehouse on February 14 – Wilkes-Barre

OMG, did you seriously forget the flowers!? Well, Abide Coffeehouse in Wilkes-Barre has you covered with a “Build Your Own Bouquet” pop-up event with Florology Design from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Grab-n-go bouquets and other specials will also be available on Valentine’s Day only.