Watch in anticipation as the chef crafts your ramen bowl behind the glass of the bright, open kitchen at Fuji Ramen.

SCRANTON — A new Japanese ramen restaurant called Fuji Ramen has moved in place of the Peculiar Kitchen’s vacated spot beside Fork N’ Bowl on Penn Ave in the city of Scranton.

This is ramen, your way, with all the signature flavors you crave. Sit down and stay awhile or take your dish on the go. Go it alone or relax with friends. Order from your phone inside or from across town for a fast, delicious lunch or dinner.

Watch in anticipation as the chef cooks your meal behind the glass of the bright, open kitchen. There’s also a Boba Tea Bar where you can create the perfect blend of Bubble Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Moo Moo, or Jasmine Tea Punch to suit your taste buds.

Upon walking in, you’ll be taken by the gorgeous recently installed mural by Northeast Art Project, giving the eatery vibrant new life and letting you know they’re here to stay.

I ordered the Miso Ramen with chashu pork, egg, seaweed, bean sprouts, nori and scallions in a divine pork/miso broth. Also, to satisfy my boba obsession, I ordered an ice-cold Premier Coconut Milk Bubble Tea with tapioca pearls.

I cherished every bite and sip. Between the crunch of the bean sprouts and richness of the pork, the Miso Ramen had all the flavor and texture that I was looking for. And the craveably sweet chill of the bubble tea…I finished it so quickly that I nearly ordered a second.

I don’t know about you guys, but I can’t get enough of these colorful bowls that make me feel like anime royalty. Once it starts getting cold, I’m craving a big, hot bowl of noodles and broth. NEPA has plenty of pizza places, but I’d for sure be cool with more noodle joints.

As I’m writing this, I already can’t wait to stop by again and order another ramen soup or try one of their poke bowls.

I dropped in following some selfcare at The Giving Tree Wellness Center a few doors down after I noticed something new had taken over the prime storefront — and I was more than satisfied with my noodle experience. The staff were all friendly and helpful and really allow you to enjoy the restaurant however you please.

Fuji Ramen in Scranton just opened in the space on October 1 and they’re already making a statement in Northeastern Pennsylvania. They’re opening a new location in Pittston on November 5 as well.

Fuji Ramen opens 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday so you can partake in these steamy bowls for lunch, dinner, and late-night all cozy season.