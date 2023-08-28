Our friend Jim Mirabelli, of NEPA Pizza Review, gives us his hot and fresh take on Nardozzo’s Pizza. According to locals, this is a legendary Luzerne County pizza place known for their spiraled sweet sauce.

Though this pizzeria has only been open Fridays as of late, people line up at the end of every week just to bring home a pie of their crave-able New York style pizza. Nardozzo’s is one of Nanticoke’s oldest pizza spots and it’s clear after this taste test — they’ve still got it!

Get NEPA Pizza Review’s full thoughts and rating here: https://nepapizzareview.com/2023/07/nardozzos-pizzeria-nanticoke.html